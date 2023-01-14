Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be well below average this weekend, cold air moves in behind the front that brought us stormy weather Thursday and Friday. The coldest weather arrives Sunday morning, as high pressure centers itself over our area, then we can expect a gradual warm up for the upcoming week. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. We can look forward to a nice warm up ahead of that storm system with highs climbing to near 60 Monday, upper 60s Tuesday, and 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. A second storm system, that may end up being the biggest rain maker in our area, moves in Thursday, then skies clear with slightly cooler weather returning Friday to close out the work week. Highs are expected to remain above average.
WRDW-TV
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Calming Home By Venus declutters, refreshes arranges homes/offices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the holidays over and spring cleaning right around the corner. You may need some help getting your home organized. Venus Davis can help. She’s the owner Calming Home By Venus. She works to declutter, organize, refresh, decorate, and stage/style homes and offices. “It is very important that our homes have […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Harper Ray Webster born Dec. 23, 2022
Matthew and Taylor Webster of Williston are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Harper Ray Webster. She was born at 1:29 a.m. on December 23, 2022 at Piedmont Augusta. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long.
Strong storms power through the CSRA
Multiple rounds of severe weather pushed through the CSRA on Thursday, bringing with it damaging winds, torrential downpours, and funnel clouds that may have been tornadic.
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
WRDW-TV
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always, since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit. He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.
WRDW-TV
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is talking about the soaring egg prices. We visited a local farm to find out how the rising cost of chicken feed is trickling all the way down to shoppers in the supermarket. It’s not Easter but consumers are scrambling for a different kind of egg hunt, a hunt for the best price.
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
CSRA ranks in Top 25 for worst life expectancy, report finds
The Augusta metro ranks 23rd on the list, with an average life expectancy of 76.5 years.
WRDW-TV
Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
Here’s a look at Augusta’s influence and connection to King
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades and celebrations lasted all weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Many in the CSRA are honoring his legacy by looking back at his influence and ties to Augusta. Monday is a day where many are off, but the Lucy Craft...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Helping others with unused items
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From clothes to furniture, chances are you’ve got some things around your house you’re not using anymore. Maybe it’s time to put that stuff to work by helping others. Tammy Butler with Community Ministries talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the...
Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado
WARREN COUNTY (WJBF)- “ this is my first time ever experiencing a storm or a tornado and just coming in the yard and seeing all of the debris being blowed across the yard it was pretty bad I’ve never seen it before” said Ricky Jones, lives near Warrenton. Ricky Jones lives in Warrenton and is cleaning […]
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
WRDW-TV
How AirCare allows faster care for critical local patients
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
wfxg.com
Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
Aiken Regional to hold regularly scheduled hiring fairs throughout 2023
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023. Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current open positions or submitting their resume for future opportunities. During job […]
WRDW-TV
Virtual racers give support to young dog-mauling victim
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap has had his fifth surgery, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike. His family said Tuesday he’s doing well but is in a lot of pain. His mom says Justin...
NWS confirms EF1 tornado along Warren, McDuffie County border
The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that a tornado caused damage on the border of Warren and McDuffie Counties.
