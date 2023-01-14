Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Seven states sending 2023 direct payments between $50 and $1,500 – when to expect the cash in the new year
SEVEN states will provide financial relief to eager Americans battling inflation in the new year. With 2022 concluding, high prices have left Americans seeking out some extra cash. The tax rebates offered by states range from $50 to $1,500. California. Residents of California will profit from the Middle Class Tax...
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
VIDEO: Alabama Check Your Pockets For This Penny Worth $25,000
Could you possibly have a penny in your pocket that can be worth anywhere from $14,000 up to $25,000! Yes, you did read that correctly. From fourteen thousand up to twenty-five thousand dollars… Empty your piggybanks and check in between the car seats for this coin worth a nice fortune!
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
If you win the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, you’ll be hit with a massive tax bill in these states
If you win the big prize, you'll owe 37% to the federal government, and even more in taxes depending on what state you live in.
Direct payments between $1,000 and $2,000 could go out to Americans under $17.6billion plan – who would qualify
A BIG budget surplus could result in Americans getting direct payments worth up $2,000 next year. Governor Tim Walz has been calling for months to give a tax rebate to residents of Minnesota. While efforts failed in 2022 due to opposition from Republicans, there is renewed hope that it could...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
NBC Los Angeles
Jackpot! Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold to 1 Person in Maine
Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. One ticket sold in Maine matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with a Megaball of 14.
One-time bonus checks worth $5,000 going out to Americans now – see if you qualify for the boost
HUNDREDS of Americans have received one-time bonus checks worth $5,000 as part of Florida’s Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program, the Sunshine state announced Monday. Over 600 bonuses have been distributed to newly employed law enforcement recruits. While the majority of checks have already been distributed, there are still some...
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0