Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO