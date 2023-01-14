ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

MLive.com

Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit

DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
DETROIT, MI
news8000.com

ALERT: Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night & Thursday -Bill Graul

WHAT I’M TRACKING: A storm system currently over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico… will hook its way east/northeast towards Chicago and Detroit over the next 24-36 hours. This is a favorable storm track for accumulating snow to fall across our area. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday.
LA CROSSE, WI
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward

Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
NOVI, MI
littleguidedetroit.com

Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit

Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI

