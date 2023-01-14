Read full article on original website
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
'It's the silence': Members lose money after local fitness centers close
Members of AKT fitness in Royal Oak are trying recover hundreds of dollars they lost when the location closed unexpectedly.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
news8000.com
ALERT: Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night & Thursday -Bill Graul
WHAT I’M TRACKING: A storm system currently over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico… will hook its way east/northeast towards Chicago and Detroit over the next 24-36 hours. This is a favorable storm track for accumulating snow to fall across our area. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Musician loses keyboard while driving to Southfield studio
A Metro Detroit musician has been searching all weekend for his keyboard that fell out of his truck. He is hoping someone saw it and will come forward.
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
localsportsjournal.com
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
HometownLife.com
Hotel originally planned at Adell Center in Novi moves forward
Plans to bring a new hotel to the heart of Novi are finally moving forward after several years and a worldwide pandemic that halted plenty of travel. Years after originally being proposed, a hotel preliminary site plan for a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Adell Center at Novi Road and Interstate 96 is making its way through city approvals.
Royal Oak High School freshman remembered as a hero: “His joy was unshakeable”
A Royal Oak High School student died over the holiday while saving a person from drowning, school officials said. Paul Sanders, a freshman, died on January 4th during holiday break.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
littleguidedetroit.com
Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit
Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
fox2detroit.com
Transformation of former Inkster home of Malcolm X into museum starts
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Construction has started this week at the former Inkster home of Malcolm X. A group called Project We Hope, Dream, and Believe has fought for years to make the former home of the civil rights leader a landmark. "When we get done with the house,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
As Belle Isle becomes more popular, park officials want to hear from you on how to improve transportation on the island
As Detroit’s Belle Isle continues to see a growing number of visitors – more than 5 million last year – officials want to hear what they can do to improve transportation on the island.
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
