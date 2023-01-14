Read full article on original website
71st SIT Opens Tonight On WJBD
The 71st Salem Invitational Tournament tips off tonight with a pair of games on WJBD. It starts at 6:30 with Mount Vernon and Champaign Central followed at 8pm with Madison and Carbondale. Both games will be on 100.1 FM and streaming at WJBDradio.com. The Centralia Orphans are 2-0 at West...
Orphans Open With Win, MTC Starts, NIT & BIT are in action along with Okawville Tournament
The Centralia Orphans opened up the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Tournament last night with an easy 63-31 win over West Frankfort. The tournament continues tonight as the Orphans will play Cairo at 6 followed by West Frankfort and Herrin. The MTC Tournament got underway as Grayville beat Patoka/Odin 76-61. They advance...
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton
Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
2023 01/23 – Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove
Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove, 66, of Centralia passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1956, in Patuxent River, Maryland to Arthur and Evelyn (Gagne) Cosgrove, who preceded him in death. He married Judith ‘Judie’ Condra on November 20, 1982, and they have been married for 40 years.
2023 01/19 – Shirley Finn
Shirley Finn, 86, of Texico, passed away at 12:31 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital, in Mt. Vernon. She was born November 20, 1936, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Jesse McDonald and Martha Jewell (Lisenby) Roberson. On February 26, 1955, she eloped, with her high school sweetheart, Kellie Finn, to Corinth, Mississippi. They stayed enamored with one another, and everyone knew it. They both worked hard and made family life fun. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.
2023 01/21 – Larry Smith
Larry Smith, 85, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. He was born November 23, 1937, in Edinburgh, Illinois, the son of Victor A. Smith and Ada M. (Hanna) Smith. He married Mary Ellen Roper on June 6, 1959, and she survives in Walnut Hill.
Wrestling Wildcats Have Good Showing At Carmi JV Invite
The Salem Wrestlers competed at the Carmi JV Invitational yesterday. Carter Moore and Carson Osbourne finished 2nd, Keyton King and Frank Podergois were 3rd in their divisions with 5th places from Lyric Black, Granger Motch and Killian Merrill. Aiden Doolen was 6th.
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
2023 01/18 – Terri Garden
Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
2023 01/20 – Harlan Chapin Foster
Harlan Chapin Foster of Belle Rive, born December 15, 1945, passed away on January 15, 2023. Harlan was the son of Walter Chapin Foster and Frances Miriam Foster, also of Belle Rive, both deceased. Harlan died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his family. Harlan is survived by his wife...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator retiring
Salem Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Mulvany has announced his retirement effective April 30th. Mulvany has held the position for nearly 43 years and has been involved in emergency services since right after he graduated from high school in 1969. Salem Mayor Nic Farley says he tried to talk Mulvany...
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Illinois. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
