Shirley Finn, 86, of Texico, passed away at 12:31 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital, in Mt. Vernon. She was born November 20, 1936, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Jesse McDonald and Martha Jewell (Lisenby) Roberson. On February 26, 1955, she eloped, with her high school sweetheart, Kellie Finn, to Corinth, Mississippi. They stayed enamored with one another, and everyone knew it. They both worked hard and made family life fun. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.

TEXICO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO