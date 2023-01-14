Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Willow leaving General Hospital: The Heart-Wrenching Goodbye on General Hospital
Will she stay in Port Charles, or will she be written off the show? In this article, we will take a look at the character's journey on the show and explore the possibilities of her future at General Hospital.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
This Woman Turns Her Bedroom Into a Giant Cozy Fort With One Simple Hack
That's what childhood dreams are made of...
Meet Elton John and His Husband David Furnish’s Two Children, Zachary And Elijah
Elton John is one of the most famous performers in the world with a brilliant career lasting over six decades. His songs have topped charts and sold more than 300 million copies all over the world and received numerous accolades like five Grammy Awards, five Brit Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes.
Willy Wonka gets new ears: Dog who lost ears in attack has crocheted ears now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rescue dog in California now has a new set of ears that could be the key to finding a new home. Willy Wonka is a Bulldog-Terrier Pit Bull mix who was attacked by a pack of dogs while his owner was away. “The neighboring dogs...
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
I was wrinkly in my 20s but totally reversed it in my 30s – a delicious diet change made all the difference
A YOUNG woman has claimed that she managed to get rid of her wrinkles by making a clever diet change and washing her face THREE times in one go. Isabelle Lux is 31-years-old but is used to people thinking she is “much much younger”. She divulged that she...
Inside the crumbling remains of dilapidated £25m mega mansion in London's 'Billionaires' Row'
Made up of 66 of some of Britain's most expensive properties, the road's former inhabitants have included the super-rich Sultan of Brunei and Canadian pop royalty Justin Bieber.
owlcation.com
Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister
Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
Least Like the Other review – the horror story of Rosemary Kennedy’s life
“Which is least like the other?” A projection flicks to drawings of three dogs and a cat. It’s an old-fashioned IQ test, and the frenzy of Brian Irvine’s music gives us an inkling of the confusion of Rosemary Kennedy, grasping at the questions as they flash by.
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to Toddler Prince William giving Mother Diana a near heart attack
Regardless of all the trenchant controversies and endless feuds, the one thing that binds the two estranged brothers is their late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex and the Prince Of Wales have been through the shared trauma of losing their mother to a horrible car accident which has had a permanent impact on their lives. Ever since the tragedy struck, the Royal Family, Prince Harry, and Prince William were never the same anymore.
diybeautify.com
Pink Yarn Heart Coasters
Make a set of heart coasters for Valentines using fluffy yarn and felt! A fast and inexpensive DIY that would also make a sweet gift!. This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases. My full disclosure policy can be found here.
blufashion.com
Role of Honey as a Natural Ingredient in Hair Lightening Treatments
If you’re one of the many people who like to lighten or highlight their hair, you understand that the bleaching chemicals found in most treatments can cause more harm than good to your delicate strands. Have you ever taken the time to read the ingredients found in those hair-lightening treatments? Likely there are a ton of them, and you don’t even know what they are.
Best Life
New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!https://bestlifeonline.com/
Comments / 0