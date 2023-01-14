There will be an informational meeting for interested individuals through LLCC that will help with those who want to become volunteer tutors with the college’s adult education program. The meeting will be held on January 19th, from 5-5:30 at the Taylorville Public Library at 121 West Vine Street. The session will provide details on the program, training, and requirements. Volunteers are needed to help adults improve their reading, math, and writing skills.

