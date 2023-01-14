Read full article on original website
Related
taylorvilledailynews.com
CCYMA Lose to Win Registration Still Open
The Christian County YMCA is still taking applicants for its Lose to Win program. That’s director Bruce Blanshan. He adds that you would start midway through the program, but there’s still a lot of time remaining. While the Lose to Win program is open to everyone, Blanshan suggests...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School Board January Meeting Preview
Taylorville School Board gathers at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the District Office Building across from the High School. The board will hear from visitors, review communications, and approve the Consent Agenda, which includes meeting minutes, approval of CLAIMS, the Treasurer’s Report, overnight trips, and any personnel. For Old...
taylorvilledailynews.com
LLCC Looking For Volunteer Tutors
There will be an informational meeting for interested individuals through LLCC that will help with those who want to become volunteer tutors with the college’s adult education program. The meeting will be held on January 19th, from 5-5:30 at the Taylorville Public Library at 121 West Vine Street. The session will provide details on the program, training, and requirements. Volunteers are needed to help adults improve their reading, math, and writing skills.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School Board Takes Action on North School Gym After Dec. 24th Flooding
Taylorville School Board of Education met for the first time in 2023 at the district office. Under New Business, extreme cold Dec. 24th burst pipes in the North School gym. Water flooded the lobby and the gymnasium, causing significant damage to the floors. Superintendent Dr. Chris Doughery says the damage...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County Board Meets; Approves New Board Member, Approves Animal Control Gate
Christian County Board met on Tuesday evening for their January board meeting. The board approved the hiring of Miranda Langen to Ward 4 to replace Matt Wells, who resigned in December. Bryan Sharp, Christian County Board Chair spoke on the recommendation. Langen says she is excited to be on the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Lloyd Conant
Lloyd Conant, 76, of Taylorville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. at his home. He was born May 17, 1946 in Erie, PA, the son of Kenneth Conant and Leola Conant (Thornton). He married Marjorie Ellen (Siegrist) on August 4, 1973 and she preceded him in death.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County Coroner Releases 2022 Numbers
The Christian County Coroner’s Office has released its 2022 statistics. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert-Winans reported in 2022 the Christian County Coroner’s Office handled 346 deaths. This compares to 383 in 2021. The most notable number of 2022 was that the coroner’s office approved and issued 237 cremations...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Darin H. Brown
Darin Harrison Brown, age 57, beloved son of Jack & Penny Brown of Taylorville, died suddenly Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Darin was born May 27, 1965 in Taylorville. He was a graduate of Taylorville High School in 1983 and Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1987. He and his dear wife Cindy were married 33 years ago, June 17, 1989 in Merced, California.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Ameren Illinois Prepared For Winter
Ameren Illinois wants customers to know they have taken extra steps to make sure they are doing all they can to keep costs down this winter. Ameren Illinois has natural gas storage capabilities with 12 underground fields located across Illinois to provide ample supplies and price stability throughout the entire heating season. Steve Underwood, Director of Natural Gas Storage Fields for Ameren Illinois says that they are deep underground.
Comments / 0