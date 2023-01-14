Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Whistleblower Reveals Widespread Fraud at Niagara, NY Air Reserve Station Fire Department
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has alerted the President and Congress that leadership at the Niagara Falls, N.Y. Air Reserve Station Fire Department (NFARSFD) submitted falsified records for firefighting and safety training that employees never received. NFARSFD provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Niagara Air Reserve Station, 914 Air Refueling Wing (ARW), including response to medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and incidents involving hazardous materials. A former NFARSFD firefighter-turned whistleblower disclosed to OSC allegations of systemic fraud in the Department’s training and certification program, which OSC referred for investigation.
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York
The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
007 Chinese Food gets new home in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — HAMBURG, N.Y. -- One of the restaurants displaced in the accidental fire at the West Side Bazaar in September has a new home. 007 Chinese Food just opened in the Village of Hamburg. "Three people, three numbers. Zero zero represents my parents and seven represents me,"...
Fake parking tickets causing concern, Better Business Bureau warns of it
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time you get a parking ticket, you might want to take a closer look at the slip. That’s because there is a new scam going around the country where scammers are using technology to create fake parking tickets, and ones that look surprisingly real. The Better Business Bureau is […]
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
West Seneca Police Department warns of text message scam
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said "if you receive a text message like this, it is simply a scam."
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
IKEA opens pick-up location in Cheektowaga
IKEA, the global home furnishing brand, has opened a pick-up location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, according to its website.
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
WGRZ TV
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
Buffalo man sentenced to one-year probation, defrauded Medicaid of thousands
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to serve one year and ordered to pay over $12,000 in restitution after being convicted of healthcare fraud.
WGRZ TV
Nun stops attempted burglary in progress
Thieves tried burglarizing Response to Love Center in Buffalo, Saturday morning. A nun heard a noise and went outside to investigate, ending up stopping burglars.
Buffalo Public Schools to host substitute teacher interviews
Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that they will hold interviews to fill substitute teacher positions on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Orchard Park Police called to search for missing person after Sunday's Bills playoff game
Orchard Park Police was called into action Sunday night following the Buffalo Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium, trying to locate a person that reportedly went missing following at around 8:30 p.m. EST. Read more here:
