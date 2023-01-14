ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Whistleblower Reveals Widespread Fraud at Niagara, NY Air Reserve Station Fire Department

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has alerted the President and Congress that leadership at the Niagara Falls, N.Y. Air Reserve Station Fire Department (NFARSFD) submitted falsified records for firefighting and safety training that employees never received. NFARSFD provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Niagara Air Reserve Station, 914 Air Refueling Wing (ARW), including response to medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and incidents involving hazardous materials. A former NFARSFD firefighter-turned whistleblower disclosed to OSC allegations of systemic fraud in the Department’s training and certification program, which OSC referred for investigation.
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York

The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
007 Chinese Food gets new home in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — HAMBURG, N.Y. -- One of the restaurants displaced in the accidental fire at the West Side Bazaar in September has a new home. 007 Chinese Food just opened in the Village of Hamburg. "Three people, three numbers. Zero zero represents my parents and seven represents me,"...
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
