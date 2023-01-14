ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA

By Susan Edelman
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows.

The scandal has implicated scores of New  York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.

DeVuono, the clinic’s owner and CEO, was busted in January on charges she reaped $1.5 million by selling the bogus vaccine proof for hundreds of adults and children, and falsely registering shots with the state Health Department.

Julie DeVuono’s fake COVID-19 vaccination cards allegedly brought in over $1.5 million.
Marissa Urraro is accused of taking patients into a room and feigning giving vaccines.

Derin DeVuono, an NYPD pilot, was stripped of his gun and badge and removed from active duty after her arrest. Last month, he filed a lawsuit seeking reinstatement.

A civil forfeiture lawsuit filed by Suffolk DA Raymond Tierney makes several new allegations. Among them:

–Julie DeVuono obtained shipments of vaccine through a May 2021 agreement with the federal Centers for Disease Control to administer to patients for free. Instead, she and two co-defendants regularly “wasted” unused doses — dumping them in the trash..

–DeVuono created a code for homeopathic treatments to signal patients who would not get vaccinated. Customers were charged $85 per kid, and $220 per adult for each false entry on a vaccine card ($440 for two) before Jan. 1, 2022; and $350 per bogus entry after that date. No such treatment existed, the suit says.

That refutes what several DOE teachers told the Post . They insisted they got the shots, and paid the steep fees only for “detox” to offset any adverse reaction.

–Nurse Marissa Urarro took patients into a room and “feigned” giving nearly all the vaccinations. She “occasionally gave actual COVID-19 vaccinations.”

–DeVuono stashed cash payments in a safe, and regularly took money from it.

–Police recovered $869,000 in cash, stacked in a room in her house that her husband also had access to. He was at home when she was arrested.

DeVuono’s lawyer denied any wrongdoing.

“All money earned by Ms. DeVuono in her practice was lawfully gained,” said Steven Gaitman of Gaitman & Russo in Garden City. “For many years she had a successful pediatric practice.  Any funds alleged to have been used by Ms. DeVuono as a result of ill gotten gains is simply and unequivocally false.”

The new allegations come as Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Gina Abadi on Dec. 30 ordered the DOE to send tenured teachers who filed a suit because they were removed without due process back to their jobs. They will start returning on Tuesday, said Betsy Combier, a paralegal working for the teachers.

Meanwhile, the city has not yet decided whether to appeal Abadi’s ruling, said Law Department spokesman Nicholas Paolucci.

Comments / 144

Yessika
4d ago

NYC created the market for her. You force people to get vaxxed or lose their jobs, they will seek ways to keep their jobs. I blame the state and the city.

Reply(14)
65
Natalie Nicole
4d ago

Crime is a consequence of the society we live in. If our residents have to resort to crime to be able to survive then we are doing something wrong

Reply(18)
17
louis
3d ago

She provided a service to those that needed to work but didn’t want to be injected. This criminal activity was created by barbaric requirements of the leftist regime running NYC.

Reply(2)
19
