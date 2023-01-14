ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NFL playoffs player prop picks, predictions: Anytime TD bets for Wild Card Weekend

By Erich Richter
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQvp9_0kEkUeFR00

Wild Card Weekend is the best week of the NFL season.

And today, we bring in Action Network anytime touchdown propster, Gilles Gallant , to discuss a few of his favorite TD scorer prop picks for the weekend.

Below we break down the best Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions for the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Wild Card Weekend player prop picks and predictions Seahawks vs. 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) Gilles Gallant : Tyler Lockett +300 ( FanDuel )

Gallant has three TD scorer props he’s targeting for round one of the NFL playoffs, starting with the matinee matchup between Seattle and San Francisco on Saturday.

“Tyler Lockett has nine touchdowns this season,” Gallant told The Post. “That’s tied for 5th in NFL. He had a six-game TD streak this season before the finger injury and had one last week. He hasn’t scored against the 49ers this season, but he had a ton of looks: 16 catches, 20 targets, and 3 RZ targets.”

He continued, ”Lockett lining up in the slot on occasion makes him actually more dangerous than DK Metcalf, who lines up primarily on the outside. The 49ers have allowed six touchdowns out of the slot over their last four games. He can score from anywhere.”

Gilles Gallant: George Kittle +180 ( Caesars )

Another red-hot player coming into Wild Card Weekend is George Kittle, the forgotten man at many points in the last two seasons – but forgotten no more by quarterback Brock Purdy.

“He has seven touchdowns in his last four games and 11 this season, which is tied for third in NFL. The last time the 49ers faced Seattle, Kittle went off for four catches and two touchdowns. He has destroyed Seattle this year with four touchdowns. Seattle also grades out as the worst DVOA team vs. tight end’s this season. eight TD allowed to the position,” Gallant explained.

“In six games with Brock Purdy at QB, Kittle has been a TD machine: 24 catches, 35 targets, and 7 TDs. I expect the 49ers to run the ball most of the game, but the Purdy-Kittle connection is undeniable.”

Gallant likes Kittle and these odds are excellent, as Caesars has the best price on the market at +180.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLaBS_0kEkUeFR00
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his touchdown with teammates Oday Aboushi #76 and Keenan Allen #13
Getty Images
Chargers vs. Jaguars (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC) Erich Richter: Austin Ekeler 50+ receiving yards +200 ( Bet365 )

While Brandon Staley thwarts his team’s chances to win the Super Bowl , Mike Williams’ absence will only help Austin Ekeler. Ekeler is only over this number in five of 17 regular season games, but he is averaging 42.4 receiving yards per game.

The Jaguars are allowing the second-most receiving yards to opposing running backs (815) during the regular season. A smash spot for Ekeler this weekend, who led all running backs in targets (127) and was 18th most among all pass catchers.

Erich Richter: Keenan Allen anytime touchdown scorer +145 ( BetMGM )

The Jaguars allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers during the regular season, and Keenan Allen is finally healthy. And while Joshua Palmer is an excellent talent for the Chargers, it should be Allen feasting the red zone. His six targets inside the 10 are tied with Ekeler for the sixth-most in the NFL over the last eight weeks.

Gilles Gallant : Trevor Lawrence anytime touchdown scorer +390 ( Caesars)

The final pick from our guest today is a quarterback who always has his nose by the goal line. A few notes on why Gallant is targeting Trevor Lawrence to run for a touchdown on Saturday:

“He has five rushing touchdowns this season and 14 red zone carries, which was sixth for all QBs in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Chargers are bottom-5 in rushing yards allowed – 17 rushing TDs. Three of those are to quarterbacks.”

He continued, “The odds on Travis Etienne are a bit out of control. Anywhere between -105 and -135. During the Jags’ 5-game win streak to close the season, Etienne only had 1 TD. In a do-or-die game at home, I like Lawrence to take initiative and score at the goal line come Saturday.”

Dolphins vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS) Erich Richter: James Cook anytime touchdown scorer +220 ( FanDuel )

In one of these games, the Bills will go to James Cook as their full-time running back. With Devin Singletary hitting free agency this offseason and Cook looking like the much better player, the time is now to invest in Dalvin Cook’s younger brother. The Dolphins run defense is about middle of the pack, but the odds on Cook are more than good enough to target. He has been substantially more effective. Numbers listed below, for the last four weeks:

Devin Singletary 101 snaps177 rush yards (5.53 YPC)1 TD James Cook 80 snaps178 rush yards (7.12 YPC)2 TD
TJ Hockenson scores his second touchdown on Christmas Eve against the Giants.
Getty Images
Giants vs. Vikings (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX) Erich Richter: TJ Hockenson anytime touchdown scorer +230 ( PointsBet )

The Giants do not defend tight ends well at all. They haven’t faced many elite ones this year, so their numbers aren’t as bad as they should be. But they are allowing the second-highest catch rate to opposing tight ends in the NFL over their last eight games.

Hockenson took the form of Rob Gronkowski in their Week 16 matchup, putting up gaudy numbers to the tune of 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the G-Men. Yikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szdk9_0kEkUeFR00
Joe Burrow runs for a touchdown.
Getty Images
Ravens vs. Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC) Erich Richter: Joe Burrow anytime touchdown scorer +625 ( WynnBet )

This one is more about the value, as Burrow to score a touchdown at +625 is an outstanding price compared to the rest of the market. Many other books have this closer to +300. The Ravens are largely fantastic on defense and don’t allow many points. But Burrow rushed for a touchdown earlier this season against the Ravens and should be looking to get in the end zone again this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
New York Post

Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Ravens’ Marcus Peters appears to strike Bengals’ Joe Mixon after tackle

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters appeared to strike Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon in the chest during the first quarter of their AFC wild-card round matchup on Sunday night. With about 1:05 remaining in the first, Mixon ran the ball for a yard and was tackled by Peters and linebacker Patrick Queen. As Peters was on Mixon, the defensive back appeared to hit Mixon in the stomach and caused a small kerfuffle between both teams. Peters was penalized for taunting on the play and gave Cincinnati a free 10 yards. The veteran player was criticized on social media for the play. Cincinnati would give those 10 yards right back after Jonah Williams was called for holding. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would then find receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 12-yard pass, and after the teams switched sides to start the second quarter, Burrow found the wide receiver again for a 7-yard touchdown. Cincinnati would be up 9-0 early in the second quarter. The Bengals and Ravens were meeting for the second straight week. Cincinnati defeated Baltimore, 27-16, after losing to them, 19-17, earlier in the season. The Ravens were playing the game without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was dealing with a PCL injury. Tyler Huntley started the game for Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

What I’ve never seen in 29 years covering the Giants is an encouraging precedent for this Eagles test

In my 29 years of covering and chronicling the Giants, the recently completed 2022 regular season is the 10th time they qualified for the playoffs. That has not made for enough sustained excellence to satisfy team ownership or the fan base. The past decade was a disaster. But there were always a few rays of sunshine, when times were darkest, to keep everyone interested. In all those 29 years and those previous nine postseason appearances, the Giants never have won their first playoff game and failed to advance to a Super Bowl. Six times the Giants were one-and-done, losing in the first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy