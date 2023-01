Brother and sister up in arms. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her brother Paedon Brown in a brutal video amid their feud. “He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years,” the TLC personality, 21, said in the clip, which was shared by an Instagram fan account on Tuesday, January 17. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.”

