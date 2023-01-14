ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights to open Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights have unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field. The Paper Mill Pub is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Its name pays homage to Virginia Paper Company, whose building was located where the field currently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman, identified by authorities as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mary Santina Collins was found...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for ‘The Pearl’ innovation district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. Project leaders broke ground on the new site Tuesday. It will be home to both the medical school’s second...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental

A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte region tops a list for some of the worse traffic congestion in the country, and you don’t have to ask too many people about notorious hot spots when it comes to traffic. Heavy traffic is notorious in areas like:. - I-77 between uptown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 13 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members. Updated: 3 hours ago. President Clarence Armbrister is retiring at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Weekly to offer inside scoop on local businesses, events, and more

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Long time business owners and residents of Cabarrus County, Brian and Lisa Perry, have felt a void in the media space promoting local restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and civic opportunities for some time. That is why they have launched a brand-new lifestyle e-newsletter, Cabarrus Weekly, that will cover all these topics and more.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center. Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic. “MCSO is...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Water outage reported in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy