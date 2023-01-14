ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code NYPOHIO: Rush to get this offer for Arizona-Oregon

New York Post readers in Ohio can grab a great offer from BetMGM ahead of today’s slate when they sign up with the bonus code NYPOHIO . Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 bet insurance with the BetMGM bonus code and If the Oregon Ducks can pull of a massive upset.

BetMGM Ohio code offer

New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is full insured with BetMGM. So be sure to get in on the action today, as BetMGM has many markets to choose from.

How to claim BetMGM’s exclusive new customer offer
  1. Download the BetMGM app.
  2. Sign up and register your account.
  3. Deposit into your account.
  4. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NYPOHIO when prompted.
  5. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup up to $1,000.
  6. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  7. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in free bets that will be available after the wager is settled.
  8. The free bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.
Arizona vs. Oregon: Do the Ducks have value at home?

The Pac-12 takes center stage on this massive slate of college hoops as the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats face off against the Oregon Ducks.

Arizona has looked formidable this season with their prolific offense that ranks fourth in offensive efficiency. Their combination of size, athleticism, and perimeter shooting has made them a nightmare for the opposition.

Although, the Oregon Ducks are one of the few teams that can match up with the Wildcats’ size. Oregon is the second tallest team in the country, and that height has made them great rim protectors.

If the Ducks can slow this game down and find ways to execute inside, they should be able to hang around. KenPom has the Wildcats as four-point favorites, so I’ll be looking to back Oregon as six-point underdogs or better.

Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 free bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

