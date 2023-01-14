Read full article on original website
Related
themissouritimes.com
How did MTM ever get another state contract?
How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
koamnewsnow.com
MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
Fast-food chain closes a Crestwood location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Fast-food chain Hardee's has closed a Crestwood location at 10224 Big Bend Road. Parent company CKE Restaurants, of Franklin, Tennessee, didn't respond to a request for comment about the property, owned by Begonia Development Inc., tied to Michael Hellen of Los Angeles. The mayor of Crestwood,...
kchi.com
Time To Reaffirm Ownership For Landowners Seeking Land Owner Hunting Permits
Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process remind those that registered in 2020, that is it time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted. Under the Missouri Department of Conservation Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Netflix show interviews Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
939theeagle.com
Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri
I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
kfmo.com
Deer Hunting Regulations Changing in Missouri
(Jefferson City, MO) Changes for the 2023-2024 deer hunting seasons are coming from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The changes will create a new firearms early antlerless portion, chronic wasting disease portion, and an increase in the number of antlerless permits. Officials say the changes are needed due to an abundance of deer. The new regulations are designed to help hunters but also drivers and farmers. Hunters are encouraged to check the department's website to make sure their county is using the new regulations.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri
A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMINDS LANDOWNERS TO UPDATE DEER AND TURKEY PERMIT INFORMATION
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) would like to remind Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Application Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information submitted to MDC. Under the process, landowners with...
We’re Halfway Through Meteorological Winter in Missouri, Really?
Believe it or not, Saturday, January 14, was the halfway point of meteorological winter. So far, it hasn't been too bad. Yet, mother nature might just show us her worst in the second half. It's hard to believe we're halfway through the winter. According to the National Weather Service office...
Comments / 0