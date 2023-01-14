ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

No Fear: 7-year-old Friendswood BMX star racing to the top

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- The moment Monaco Jones got on a bike there was no looking back. The 7-year-old first grader is now a rising star in the BMX scene. He is ranked number one in his age group in the U.S. South-Central Region, and recently took 4th place at the Race of Champions 2022.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

