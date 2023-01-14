ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover's Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation continues to determine the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a house in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to the house fire on Masters Court. That is along the Carmel Country Club and in the area of the Charlotte County Day School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was taken to the hospital following an early-morning house fire Tuesday in east Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to the fire on Grafton Place shortly before 4:30 a.m. That’s off Albemarle Road and between North Sharon Amity Road and Central Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WAXHAW, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. Security expert: More to learn from Moore power incident The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation near Post Road after an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center. Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic. “MCSO is...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Locust Police Searching For Missing Woman, Family Worried

LOCUST, N.C. — Police say Tara Norton, 52, was last seen on January 15th around 6 p.m. willingly getting into a silver pickup truck with an unknown person. Norton is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.
LOCUST, NC

