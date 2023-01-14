ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Abbott Elementary’ star Tyler James Williams reveals Crohn’s disease nearly killed him

By Erin Keller
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdLT3_0kEkU7Op00

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams picked up a Golden Globe this week , five years after his body “crashed” following a massive flare-up from Crohn’s disease — a condition he says he didn’t know he had.

Williams, 30, recently told Men’s Health he pushed his body “to the limit” in an effort to build muscle, as he vowed to shed his scrawny image from the titular role in “Everybody Hates Chris,” which aired from 2005 to 2009.

“I was trying to read for roles that were my age, and I couldn’t get out of high school,” he claimed.

But in late 2017 he would experience terrible stomach pains and the inability to keep anything down — even a doctor-ordered colonoscopy prep. A gastroenterologist diagnosed Williams with a significant flare-up from Crohn’s disease , he told Men’s Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrX7f_0kEkU7Op00
Quinta Brunson and Williams star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”
ABC via Getty Images

At least 500,000 Americans suffer from Crohn’s, a condition that irritates and inflames the digestive tract. The illness can result in weight loss and malnutrition, and it can be life-threatening if not treated.

Williams said his body “just crashed,” and he underwent an emergency procedure to remove six inches of his lower intestine. He recalled rushing back into surgery when his intestines perforated because they were too damaged to heal back together.

Living off intravenous foods with an ostomy bag for several months, Williams reportedly weighed a mere 105 pounds and lacked the strength to stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb3pH_0kEkU7Op00
Williams won the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Everybody Hates Chris” at the 2007 NAACP Image Awards.
FilmMagic

“The last thought I had was, ‘Holy s–t, this could be it,'” he recounted, adding that his body was “vibrating” after going into septic shock.

“If this is it, I’m not happy. I worked a lot. I did a lot of things. I didn’t enjoy any of this. This can’t be it,” he remembered thinking.

Williams pulled though, but he said his younger brother, Tyrel, experienced his own Crohn’s flare-up in 2020. Now, the pair, along with their youngest brother, Tylen, who is symptom-free, focus on their health together.

“I had to learn how to stop making a dramatic change happen really quickly and learn how to have a better relationship with my body,” Williams told Men’s Health of his fitness journey.

“The important thing for me, and those like me, to remember is that longevity is a big part of the game. If you can’t [stay strong] and be healthy, there really is no point,” he added.

Williams said he avoids Crohn’s triggers , such as booze, coffee, and red meat, in favor of lean protein, steamed vegetables, shakes and green juice. He said he’s also been prescribed special medication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsspN_0kEkU7Op00
Williams attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party on Nov. 17, 2022.
WireImage

“The doctor was like, ‘Here’s something that’ll keep your system from inflaming. It’ll keep your mind right, and it’ll make you eat.’ And I was like, ‘What is this wonderful drug that we’re talking about?’ And he wrote me a weed prescription ,” Williams laughed in conversation with the mag.

On Tuesday, Williams won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a TV musical, comedy or drama, for his portrayal of reluctant teacher Gregory Eddie in the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” which streams on Hulu .

“White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge presented Williams the award — though she called it an Oscar.

Comments / 0

