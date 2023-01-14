ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

String of burglaries in Ballantyne community

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental

A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman, identified by authorities as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 13 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion

Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire. A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members. Updated: 3 hours ago. President Clarence Armbrister is retiring at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte region tops a list for some of the worse traffic congestion in the country, and you don’t have to ask too many people about notorious hot spots when it comes to traffic. Heavy traffic is notorious in areas like:. - I-77 between uptown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights to open Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights have unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field. The Paper Mill Pub is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Its name pays homage to Virginia Paper Company, whose building was located where the field currently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy