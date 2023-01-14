Read full article on original website
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
WBTV
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
WBTV
String of burglaries in Ballantyne community
WBTV
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
WBTV
Former Myers Park HS student opens case against CMS, CMPD over handling of reported rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial began Tuesday in the case of a former Myers Park High School student who reported being led into the woods adjacent to campus and sexually assaulted by a male classmate. At issue is whether Myers Park administrators and the school resource officer assigned by...
WBTV
House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental
A huge project in midtown Charlotte is underway. It’s for the future of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and “The Pearl” innovation district. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled the price we saw this time last year.
WBTV
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
WBTV
Owners of dog rescue nonprofit mourn loss of puppies in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple that runs Rover’s Rescue in Retreat, a dog rescue nonprofit in Waxhaw, say they are mourning the loss of four furry family members after a fire Sunday. “Devastating,” said Holly Rogers, looking at the remains of the barn where they lost...
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
WBTV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
WBTV
Possible solutions for Charlotte traffic congestion
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
WBTV
Charlotte ranks among cities with bad traffic congestion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte region tops a list for some of the worse traffic congestion in the country, and you don’t have to ask too many people about notorious hot spots when it comes to traffic. Heavy traffic is notorious in areas like:. - I-77 between uptown...
WBTV
Charlotte Knights to open Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights have unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field. The Paper Mill Pub is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Its name pays homage to Virginia Paper Company, whose building was located where the field currently...
WBTV
Cabarrus County Sheriff experiences “Law in the Family” with three brothers serving as deputies
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County administration: Get the Crayton brothers in a room together and you’re going to be entertained. Teasing jabs and chuckles from years of inside jokes reveal their relationship. Soon as they walk in, Rick and John, the older brothers,...
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
