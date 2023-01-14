Martin County Crime Blotter

Martin County

Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:

Dec. 19

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny of package was reported at 2540 Bailey Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 20

Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 2095 Price Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 21

Grabbed victim by throat and shoved her and simple assault was reported at 7918 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.

Larceny, motor vehicle theft, larceny and safecracking were reported at 3619 Jones Rd. in Williamston.

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 2923 McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 22

Discharge firearm into occupied vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1072 Butler Ln. in Jamesville.

Simple assault was reported at 1036 Dodge City Ln. in Robersonville.

Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at 7918 Prison Camp Rd. in Robersonville.

Simple assault, aggravated assault and resist, obstruct and delay was reported at 23907 NC Hwy 125 in Williamston.

Dec. 23

Robbery was reported at 303 East NC 11 in Oak City.

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at New Dixie in Williamston.

Forcible breaking and entering and larceny was reported at 3925 NC 171 in Jamesville.

Dec. 24

Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1150 Andrew Long Rd. in Jamesville.

Dec. 25

Property damage was reported at 707 North Main St. in Robersonville.

Dec. 26

All other offenses warrant service was reported at 1206 Brown Rd. in Jamesville.

Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Robbery and larceny was reported at 1619 NC 125 in Hobgood.

Dec. 27

All other larceny was reported at 1071 NC 171 in Jamesville.

Dec. 28

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1272 Fred Hardison Rd. in Williamston.

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported at unknown.

Simple assault was reported at 3119 Leggett Mill Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 29

Dispute was reported at 1385 Brown Rd. in Jamesville.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1405 Duggins Town Rd. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 2628 Jones Rd. in Williamston.

Order for arrest was reported at 1085 Stalls Ln. in Robersonville.

Driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious information to officer was reported at Haughton St. / Hwy 125 in Williamston.

Dec. 30

Hit and run was reported at Roanoke Tar Cotton Gin in Everetts.

Child support was reported at 6611 Prison Camp Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 31

Overdose was reported at 1410 Saint Andrews St. in Jamesville.

Jan. 01

Death investigation was reported at 1284 Grand Canyon Rd. in Williamston.

Overdose was reported at 34433 US Hwy 64 in Jamesville.

Jan. 03

Dead on arrival was reported at 1017 Dare Ln. in Williamston.

Jan. 05

Warrant service was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 2160 Hamilton Ridge Apt. B in Oak City.

Jan. 06

Motor vehicle theft was reported at 308 West Main St. in Hamilton.

Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported at 2447 Hwy 903 in Robersonville.

Jan. 07

Simple assault was reported at 3620 Cannon Rd. in Hobgood.

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 105 Harris St. in Williamston.

Jan. 08

Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at 1158 Sunset Ave. in Jamesville.

Communicating threats was reported at 1071 Hwy 171 in Jamesville.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

Dec. 19

Frank Lewis Killy was charged with first degree statutory rape, warrant service other jurisdiction, indecent liberties with a child, sex act by substitute parent/custodian, statutory rape of child less than or equal to 15 and statutory sex offense with child less than or equal to 15.

Dec. 22

Ashley Hardison was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, destruction/damage/vandalism and resist, delay and obstruct.

Dec. 23

William James Bryant was charged with assault on a female, injury to real property, breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny.

Dec. 26

Eric William Gardner was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.

Justin Kyle Price was charged with true bill, failure to appear and probation violation.

Dec. 28

Clinton Bernard Brown was charged with child support.

Dec. 29

Troy Allen Modlin was charged with simple assault.

Keyonni Dayvon Hall was charged with simple assault, order for arrest and order for arrest.

William Edward Harris was charged with driving while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 30

Francisco Castro Hernandez was charged with child support.

Jan. 05

Brandon Alan Moore was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.

Jan. 07

Constant Pernell Little was charged with child support.

Jan. 08

Halie Ann Wynne was charged with larceny.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

Dec. 21

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at South McCaskey Rd. / West Blvd. in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 103 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported at 128 Willow Acres in Williamston.

Dec. 22

Communicating threats and damage to property was reported at 203 Plymouth St. in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 506 North Haughton St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 24

Larceny was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.

Damage to property hit and run was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 310 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 25

Injury to personal property was reported at 114 East Grace St. in Williamston.

Unattended death was reported at 118 West Grace St. in Williamston.

Dec. 26

Unattended death was reported at 1085 Harrisway Dr. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Ross Motel in Williamston.

Failure to appear was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St.

Wrongful retention of misplaced card was reported at State Employees Credit Union in Williamston.

Dec. 27

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Dec. 28

Injury to personal property was reported at 502 East Main St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1624 West Main St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 700 Hyman St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 200 Wild Cat Rd. in Williamston.

Dec. 29

Possession of marijuana less than ½ ounce was reported at 200 Block of North MLK Dr. in Williamston.

Dec. 30

Injury to personal property was reported at 202 Oak St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 616 White St. in Williamston.

Financial transaction card fraud and larceny was reported at 126 Roanoke Ave. in Williamston.

Dec. 31

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Carrying concealed gun, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1471 Washington St. in Williamston.

Jan. 01

Motor vehicle theft was reported at 814 West Main St. in Williamston.

Jan. 02

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 222 West Pine St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 301 East Franklin St. in Williamston.

Call for service was reported at 720 Warren St. in Williamston.

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining dwelling/vehicle controlled substance was reported at East Blvd. near Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.

Jan. 03

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial transaction card theft and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 319 East Main St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Felony possession of schedule VI was reported at 400 Jamesville Blvd. in Williamston.

Jan. 04

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 208 Commons Cir. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 610 North Haughton St. in Williamston.

Jan. 06

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at West Main St. near West Blvd. in Williamston.

Communicating threats was reported at 200 West Pine St. in Williamston.

Possession of counterfeit money was reported at 301 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 101 North Haines St. in Williamston.

Passing a stopped school bus was reported at West Pine St. near Rhodes St. in Williamston.

Obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card fraud was reported at 1902 West Main St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 1549 Washington St. in Williamston.

Jan. 07

Communicating threats was reported at 523 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 136 Warren Ct. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 1509 Washington St. in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 101 West Simmons Ave. in Williamston.

Jan. 08

Warrant service for offense committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 201 Gatling St. Apt. #16 in Williamston.

Dec. 21

Albert Earl Bell was charged with sexual battery.

Dec. 24

Brian Oneal Powell was charged with simple assault.

Dec. 26

Ursula Denise Whitley was charged with larceny.

Suley Stuart Funderbird was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Ursula Denise Whitley was charged with failure to appear.

Dec. 28

Meredith Marie Ortiz was charged with shoplifting.

Nyzek Rayzon Little was charged with interfere with electronic monitor, warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and injury to real property.

Heaven Leigh Morris was charged with simple assault.

Dec. 31

Lobelia Shaz-Neeka Williams was charged with carrying concealed weapon and possession of schedule VI controlled substance.

Bryan Earl Gilliam was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct.

Brandon Nicole Thomas was charged with resist, delay and obstruct.

Brandon Nicole Thomas was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Bryan Earl Gilliam was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Jan. 02

Keyarrow Shawnta Dickens was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Jawuise Jarel Smith was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining dwelling/vehicle controlled substance.

Jan. 03

Erica Brittney Locklear was charged with violation of court order.

Isaiah Jelani Reynolds was charged with felony possession of schedule VI.

Jan. 04

Amber Nichole Boyd was charged with larceny by employee.

Renata Lynn Ray was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Jan. 06

Travis Lee Willoughby was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Jacquel Jiheim Brown was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor.

Jan. 07

Y’Shica Griffin Griffin was charged with breaking and entering and common law robbery.

Alexia Uria Manning was charged with breaking and entering and common law robbery.

Keshauna Lachelle Mclntrye was charged with breaking and entering and common law robbery.

Jacobi Micheaux Hyman was charged with permitting dogs to run at large at night.

Tiamony Devonna Gary was charged with failure to return rental property.

Jan. 08

Alexia Uria Manning was charged with failure to return rental property.