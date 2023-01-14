Read full article on original website
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes
On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
Kalamazoo City Commission votes to restart and expand search for new city attorney
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has instructed city staff to restart the search for a city attorney and use more recruitment avenues to find someone to fill the role. The city of Kalamazoo has been working to hire a new city attorney following an announcement in March 2022...
Kalamazoo passes largest budget in history, but it’s not reckless, city commissioner says
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has approved a budget that surpasses $300 million in spending after final adjustments were made. The budget and its final adjustments for the new fiscal year passed after some debate by commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The budget was slightly over...
East Grand Rapids schools receives $1 million donation aimed at supporting student mental health
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation has received a $1 million anonymous donation to help bolster mental health support for students in the district, officials said Tuesday, Jan. 17. The gift is being used to establish a new Mental Health and Wellness Fund for...
WMed gets largest federal grant in school history
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to enhance mental and behavioral health training for pediatric residents. The funding is part of the Primary Care...
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
Kalamazoo approves resurfacing project on street that connects WMU to downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has approved a resurfacing project for a road connecting Western Michigan University and downtown Kalamazoo. The commission approved the project for $591,528.03 at its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. West Michigan Avenue will be resurfaced between Lovell Street and West Main Street. The resurfacing...
John Gibbs on his first 2 weeks as Ottawa County administrator: ‘Really, really natural thing’
WEST OLIVE, MI – With two weeks under his belt leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county, John Gibbs says much of what he’s encountered so far as the new Ottawa County administrator has parallels with his previous job leading a federal department. “I feel like every single thing I’ve...
Developers who want to fight Kalamazoo County’s housing crisis can now apply for funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Housing developers and nonprofits wanting to fight the affordable housing crisis can now apply for funding from the Kalamazoo County housing millage. The second year of the housing millage was levied on Dec. 1, 2022. The online application portal opened Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will remain open until Feb. 17, the county said in a news release.
"It has to be intentional," NAACP Kalamazoo reflects on National Day of Racial Healing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, thousands will be celebrating National Day of Racial Healing throughout the U.S. Leaders in the Kalamazoo community said they hoped this day builds on racial justice and dismantles discrimination. “It has to be intentional, it has to be done on a daily basis, we...
Dudley STEM Elementary kindergarten class wins Tonka sized truckload of books
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A surprise shipment of books greeted the kids at Dudley STEM Elementary school in Battle Creek Monday. Jeff Sommerfeld, an employee of Consumers Concrete and member of the Michigan Construction trade group, hauled a Tonka sized truckload of books into Laurie Cathcart’s kindergarten class.
Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
Festival of the Arts announces new executive director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts has a new executive director. Festival of the Arts announced Wednesday, Jan. 18 that its new director is Missy Summers, who will lead the event into its 54th year. Summers is the chief rural officer of Junior Achievement...
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Police investigate vandalism at Kent County GOP Headquarters
An investigation is underway after Grand Rapids police say someone vandalized the Kent County GOP Headquarters.
12-year-old accused of setting fires at school in Kalamazoo Twp.
A 12-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center after Kalamazoo Township police say he was caught setting fires in a school building.
Michigan high school with all 10th graders taking unique AP course to get visit from College Board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Michigan high school has received the attention of the College Board for its implementation of a unique, school-wide Advanced Placement (AP) program that’s meant to build academic confidence in all of its students. The College Board, best known for administering and designing the...
Wreath-laying ceremony in Kalamazoo honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement who still inspires people more than 50 years after his death. Members of the Kalamazoo community honored that legacy Monday, Jan. 16 by laying a wreath on his statue...
