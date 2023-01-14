ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1077 WRKR

What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
KALAMAZOO, MI
lanthorn.com

GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes

On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

WMed gets largest federal grant in school history

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to enhance mental and behavioral health training for pediatric residents. The funding is part of the Primary Care...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Developers who want to fight Kalamazoo County’s housing crisis can now apply for funding

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Housing developers and nonprofits wanting to fight the affordable housing crisis can now apply for funding from the Kalamazoo County housing millage. The second year of the housing millage was levied on Dec. 1, 2022. The online application portal opened Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will remain open until Feb. 17, the county said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

