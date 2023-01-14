Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Real Madrid are at the end of an era
Carlo Ancelotti on changing of the guard at Real Madrid.
Man Utd confirm shirt number for Wout Weghorst
Man Utd confirm the number Wout Weghorst will wear during his loan spell at the club.
Man City vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester City face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday. Preview includes team news, predicted lineups, how to watch on TV and more.
How Memphis Depay agreed terms with Atletico Madrid
How Memphis Depay agreed terms with Atletico Madrid.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup replay
Predicting Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay at Wolves on Tuesday night.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
Free transfers Barcelona could plot for 2023 summer transfer window
The free agents Barcelona could target in the 2023 summer transfer window.
How can Chelsea qualify for the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of work to do if they're to qualify for next season's Champions League, but here's how they could do it.
Barcelona star keen to stay and fight for place at Camp Nou
Franck Kessie is keen to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou.
Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add 'at least three players' ahead of the new MLS season. Pineda is looking to guide the Five Stripes back into the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out for the second time in three years in 2022. However,...
Barcelona secure new contracts for Caroline Graham Hansen & Ingrid Engen
Barcelona have tied Norway internationals Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen to new contracts.
Jurgen Klopp says 'passion' was key factor in Liverpool FA Cup win
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see some passion from his Liverpool players in their FA Cup win over Wolves.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Erik ten Hag reveals why Luke Shaw played at centre-back against Man City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the decision to play Luke Shaw at centre-back against rivals Manchester City.
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the Premier League, including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, lineups and prediction.
Erik ten Hag reveals Anthony Martial 'begged' to start Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag reveals Anthony Martial 'begged' to start Manchester derby.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0