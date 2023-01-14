ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?

Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer

Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement

Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
