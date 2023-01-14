Read full article on original website
Gary Neville explains why Arsenal won't win the Premier League
Gary Neville insists that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead.
Free transfers Barcelona could plot for 2023 summer transfer window
The free agents Barcelona could target in the 2023 summer transfer window.
Wolves vs Liverpool - FA Cup replay: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the FA Cup fourth round replay between Wolves and Liverpool at Molineux on Tuesday night.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims Real Madrid are at the end of an era
Carlo Ancelotti on changing of the guard at Real Madrid.
Barcelona star keen to stay and fight for place at Camp Nou
Franck Kessie is keen to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou.
How Memphis Depay agreed terms with Atletico Madrid
How Memphis Depay agreed terms with Atletico Madrid.
Aston Villa agree $18m deal with Chicago Fire for transfer of Jhon Duran
Aston Villa have announced an agreement with the Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombian youngster Jhon Duran. The West Midlands revealed in a club statement that they are yet to agree personal terms with Duran, while he will also need to pass a medical and obtain a necessary work visa.
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the Premier League, including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, lineups and prediction.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer
Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Harry Kane
Bayern Munich have not given up hope of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, sources have told 90min.
Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement
Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players.
Jim Ratcliffe's net worth compared to Chelsea, Man City owners & more
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed an interest in buying Manchester United. How does his wealth stack up against some of his potential future competitors.
The story behind that noise on BBC One before Wolves vs Liverpool
Details of what happened in the BBC studio ahead of the FA Cup third round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Danilo from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Danilo from Palmeiras on a deal running until 2029.
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
West Ham hierarchy to discuss David Moyes future before crunch Everton clash
West Ham continue to deliberate over David Moyes' future as the club consider how best to pull away from the relegation zone.
