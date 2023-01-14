ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

CHS to offer new workforce training in electrical, welding, plumbing, more

 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting next year, students at Cullman High School will be able to receive hands on training in several major trade programs as part of a new partnership with the Academy of Craft Training.

Students will be able to attend the Academy of Craft Training (ACT) campus in Decatur for training courses focused on trades including electrical, welding, building construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pipefitting.

“Cullman High School is excited to partner with the Academy of Craft Training next year,” Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle said. “Students will be able to participate in hands-on training in the construction industry and seniors will be provided with a job offer upon graduation. This is a great opportunity for students who may not be interested in attending a college or university after high school. College is not for everyone and ACT will help in preparing students who are career bound after graduation.”

Tuggle added the goal at Cullman High is to ensure all students have a plan for their future upon graduation, whether it be post-educational opportunities, career or military.

Russ Cofield, director of ACT, noted the training program exists to fill critical workforce needs in Alabama for local industries — all while providing multiple tracks for local students to pursue after high school.

“The construction industry needs workers. Our network of over 70 companies helps students find their future employees at the Academy.  From the industry side, they find students that have basic construction, safety and employability training through our program,” he explained. “Our students have the advantage of being trained beyond the typical entry-level employee so that is an advantage for the industry and the student. The goal of the Academy of Craft Training is full-time employment in the commercial construction industry.”

By participating in the ACT workforce training program, Cofield added, CHS students will be able to experience a simulated workplace environment to prepare students to enter the workforce after graduation. He added students can have the opportunity to make as much as a six-figure salary within five years on some available trade career tracks.

