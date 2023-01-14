Kilpatrick, Floyd sworn in

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Thursday afternoon two Cullman County elected officials, Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick and Cullman County District Judge, Place 1 Chad Floyd, took their oaths of office for their new terms. Many local and state officials were present for the events, including Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview; Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope; Cullman County District Attorney Elect Champ Crocker; Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry; and Cullman County EMA Director Tim Sartin.

Kilpatrick, entering his third term, faced opponent Kevin Henry in the Republican primary last year yet, after defeating his challenger, ran unopposed in the General Election. Kilpatrick first won the position of Cullman County coroner in 2014 when he defeated four-term incumbent Gary Murphree.

“I’m proud to be trusted by the people of Cullman to continue to serve as their coroner,” Kilpatrick shared. “I will continue to work hard for them and will continue to make improvements.”

Kilpatrick was sworn in by Floyd in the Cullman County Commission meeting room, with his son Brayden holding the family Bible and wife April by his side.

In the courtroom upstairs, Cullman County Circuit Judge Greg Nicholas swore in Floyd while Floyd’s son Cole held the family Bible while daughter Audrey, wife Amanda and young son Cooper were by his side. Floyd was first appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey in March 2020, filling the bench vacated by retiring Judge Kim Chaney amid ethics charges.

Floyd hears district cases from the small claims, civil, traffic and child support dockets while also presiding over the Cullman County Drug Court Program. He also serves as a deacon at Cullman First Baptist Church.

