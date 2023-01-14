ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Village Voice

Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know

There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How One Mistake Ruined My Trip to New York City

If you plan to visit New York City in the future don't make the same mistake I made last weekend. If you live in the Hudson Valley, the odds say that most of you will plan at least one or two trips to New York City this year. I personally live in Poughkeepsie and being that I'm only about an hour and a half from the city, I make the trip a few times a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
WilliamSal

"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"

New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting

NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Suzanne Vega Sells Upper West Side Apartment

The protagonist from her highest-charting hit “Luka” may have lived on the second floor, but Suzanne Vega resides on the fifth — and she’s officially heading out. There are certain celebrities who have become synonymous with the Upper West Side, and Vega is indisputably one of them. After growing up on Broadway and 102nd Street (following a stint in East Harlem), she graduated from the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School — only to remain uptown to attend Barnard College. While studying English at the elite institution, she penned her signature song, “Tom’s Diner,” inspired by the sights and sounds at Tom’s Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and 112th Street (Seinfeld fans are particularly familiar).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

There's a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York that celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
