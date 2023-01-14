ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

ridgeviewnews.com

WVU Extension Hosts Grazing Expert at January Winter Dinner Meeting

Submitted by Brandy Brabham, WVU-Roane County Extension Agent, 304-927-0975. Each winter, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service sets out on a mission to bring educational opportunities to those residents who have a focus on agriculture. After having to switch to an online platform in 2021, the 2023 winter dinner...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV

City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
LOGAN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia considers state holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash

West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team. According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are in need of food, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The mobile food pantry will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley, WV, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies lasts.
BECKLEY, WV
q95fm.net

Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia

A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

West Virginia State University lockdown lifted

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
INSTITUTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
ONA, WV

