This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Residents react to dilapidated building demolition in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A community in Logan County is making way for new growth through the removal of old and dilapidated buildings. This week, two dilapidated buildings on East Stratton Street in Logan were torn down. Some residents told 13 News they’re happy about the progress, even if it means they have to […]
Metro News
With no recycling program, a Kanawha County woman creates her own
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania transplant, living in the Charleston area, was disappointed when she found no recycling program when she moved to Kanawha County two years ago, so she created one on her own. “We’ve saved 7,029 pieces of glass from the landfill since we had our soft...
Winter Jam 2023 tour coming to Charleston, West Virginia, in January
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winter Jam 2023 is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia. Winter Jam, known the biggest tour in Christian music, will be coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Admission the concert are $15 at the door or through Jam Nation Reserved […]
ridgeviewnews.com
WVU Extension Hosts Grazing Expert at January Winter Dinner Meeting
Submitted by Brandy Brabham, WVU-Roane County Extension Agent, 304-927-0975. Each winter, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service sets out on a mission to bring educational opportunities to those residents who have a focus on agriculture. After having to switch to an online platform in 2021, the 2023 winter dinner...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Pride of the City of Logan, WV
City Clerk Amber Belcher has been a part of the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association for many years. What is now Logan was initially called "Islands of the Guyandot" by explorers who identified the site in the 1780s.[6] In 1827, a town was laid out at the site to serve as a county seat for Logan County, which had been established in 1824. The city was initially known as "Lawsonsville" after Anthony Lawson, an early merchant, but was shortened to "Lawnsville." In the early 1850s, Thomas Dunn English, a poet and future congressman, led efforts to reorganize the town.[7] When the town incorporated in 1853, it was renamed "Aracoma" after the Shawnee chief Cornstalk's daughter,[7] who had been killed by settlers in the area in 1780.[8] The city was renamed "Logan" in 1907 after the Mingo leader, Chief Logan.[6]
West Virginia considers state holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash
West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team. According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University […]
Lawsuit possible for trucking company involved in West Virginia chemical spill
For background on this story, click here. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 13 News brings you an update on a truck accident and chemical spill that is still causing problems for residents on Paint Creek in West Virginia. Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President, says a lawsuit may be filed against the involved trucking company […]
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are in need of food, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The mobile food pantry will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley, WV, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies lasts.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued. Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the […]
U.S. Route 60 makes for a scenic drive all four seasons
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Route 60 from Kenova in Wayne County to White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County is West Virginia’s oldest scenic byway and has plenty of scenic spots and attractions along the way. U.S. Route 60, over time, has become a forgotten highway of sorts...
Whitesville households lose water, shortly after end of water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Just days after Raleigh County officials declared the end of a widespread water outage crisis in southern West Virginia, the Whitesville community reported a water outage on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. “We went without water last time for 15 days,” said Josie Donell, of...
q95fm.net
Woman Dead After Structure Fire In Huntington, West Virginia
A structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia that happened early Sunday morning has left one person dead. The fire happened at a residence on the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:32 am they discovered a fully-involved fire. The scene was secured...
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
WOWK
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia.
Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a little early in Ona Sunday. Veteran Gene Caldwell was surrounded by family and friends as they all took turns remembering the years of memories and good laughs. At the event, there were pictures and cards detailing all he has done […]
Hot dog statue allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The “beloved weiner man” was allegedly stolen from Dairy Winkle and the owners are giving a cash reward for information on its whereabouts. According to a Facebook post, the door of Dairy Winkle was allegedly broken and the statue was stolen. They say there is a $400 cash reward for […]
