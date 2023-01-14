Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Oswego trustee opposes early voting site in Yorkville; county clerk defends her position
Between Oswego and Yorkville, the distance is about five miles. But Oswego Village Board Trustee Kit Kuhrt voiced his opposition to the early voting site at the Kendall County Office Building at 111 Fox Road in downtown Yorkville at a recent Oswego Village Board meeting. He wants the location at the Oswego Village Hall. Kuhrt is not up for re-election.
WSPY NEWS
Third suspect in Aurora carjacking and shooting sentenced
The third and final suspect in the 2021 carjacking and shooting of a woman in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora is pleading guilty. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 20-year-old Darrell D. Frazier agreed to a 33-year prison sentence last week in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking.
DuPage sheriff gets pushback for stance on new gun law
Several members of the DuPage County Board today expressed concerns about the sheriff’s suggestion his department won’t enforce provisions of Illinois’ new ban on the sale of assault weapons
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Deputy Lee Cooper named employee of the quarter
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is announcing that Patrol Deputy Lee Cooper is the employee of the fourth quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor. Cooper has been with the sheriff's office since 2016. He helped develop a training program that teaches deputies alternatives to deadly force and ways to de-escalate potentially violent encounters. Cooper is also a field training officer who mentors new deputies.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police search school bus after report of gun
The Yorkville Police Department searched a school bus at Yorkville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon during student dismissal. A letter from the district, shared by the police department, says that students had made statements on a bus that a gun was present. The district says it turns out there was no gun.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's attorney expects assault weapons ban to be found unconstitutional
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says he expects the assault weapons ban to be found unconstitutional. Weis says that his office will not be investigating cases brought solely on charges from the law for now, but that could change based on what happens in court. Your browser does not...
wjol.com
Willowbrook Teen Arrested in Connection with Theft Investigation In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook police crediting an alert and prompt acting resident for the arrest of a juvenile in the process of stealing a car. It was on January 16th at approximately 9:00pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Janes Avenue and Falconridge Way for a report of multiple teenaged subjects looking inside vehicles.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Board Members Discuss Policy of Getting Paid To Drive To Meetings
Grundy County Board members last week discussed the issue of receiving gas money for attending meetings and if that should continue. County Board Chairman Chris Balkema said this policy is part of the board having a discussion on the rules and procedures. Board member Harold Vota shared his thoughts on...
WSPY NEWS
Early voting in Oswego primary election starts Thursday
Early voting starts on Thursday at the Kendall County Office building in Yorkville for the Oswego primary election for Republican candidates for village president and the village board. Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette updated the Kendall County Board about it on Tuesday. Gillette says the timing of February 28th primary...
wjol.com
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
walls102.com
Streator to seek administrative search warrants for noncompliant property owners
STREATOR – The city of Streator plans to pursue landlords who are yet to comply with its rental property inspection program. Earlier this past week, Streator officials agreed to trace down owners of 368 non-compliant properties, equating to 197 property owners. These properties are yet to respond to first or second notices by the city to require proper registration. According to Building Inspector Joe Scarbeary, the noncompliant properties can be in bad shape having major life-safety issues for tenants. The city is in agreement to more aggressively pursue these properties via administrative search warrants. City Engineer Jeremy Palm says 81% of properties are in some form of compliance with the city since the start of the program in 2019. The city has sent out the final round of inspection letters this week with the hope to have the last round completed by March.
WSPY NEWS
One arrested and one ticketed in Oswego Township traffic stop
Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
wvik.org
Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing
On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
WSPY NEWS
Drag queen show debate takes to stage at Sandwich City Council meeting
Only three of the eight people speaking in opposition to an upcoming drag queen show at the Sandwich Opera House were from Sandwich at Monday’s Sandwich City Council meeting. Instead other comments came from Plano and Yorkville residents, who cited religion, tax dollars usage, a national epidemic in rural...
fox32chicago.com
Mount Prospect police respond to hoax 911 call of a person shot inside residence
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after a hoax 911 call was made stating that a person was shot inside a residence in Mount Prospect. At about 2:51 p.m., Mount Prospect officers responded to the 500 block of South Wille Street for a 911 call of a person shot inside a residence, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Wisconsin man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust
A Walworth, Wisconsin man was arrested by Kane County detectives earlier this week following a traffic stop on I-90 in Rutland Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell was pulled over for alleged speeding. Mitchell was taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon after police saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville looking for feedback on Windett Ridge Road parking situation
Yorkville City Hall is looking for direction from residents on the potential removal of parking restrictions on Windett Ridge Road. City Administrator Bart Olson says parking has been banned on one side of the road for about nine years now. Your browser does not support the audio element. Olson says...
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack
CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
