WSPY NEWS

Third suspect in Aurora carjacking and shooting sentenced

The third and final suspect in the 2021 carjacking and shooting of a woman in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora is pleading guilty. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 20-year-old Darrell D. Frazier agreed to a 33-year prison sentence last week in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sheriff's Deputy Lee Cooper named employee of the quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is announcing that Patrol Deputy Lee Cooper is the employee of the fourth quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor. Cooper has been with the sheriff's office since 2016. He helped develop a training program that teaches deputies alternatives to deadly force and ways to de-escalate potentially violent encounters. Cooper is also a field training officer who mentors new deputies.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police search school bus after report of gun

The Yorkville Police Department searched a school bus at Yorkville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon during student dismissal. A letter from the district, shared by the police department, says that students had made statements on a bus that a gun was present. The district says it turns out there was no gun.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Early voting in Oswego primary election starts Thursday

Early voting starts on Thursday at the Kendall County Office building in Yorkville for the Oswego primary election for Republican candidates for village president and the village board. Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette updated the Kendall County Board about it on Tuesday. Gillette says the timing of February 28th primary...
OSWEGO, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

Streator to seek administrative search warrants for noncompliant property owners

STREATOR – The city of Streator plans to pursue landlords who are yet to comply with its rental property inspection program. Earlier this past week, Streator officials agreed to trace down owners of 368 non-compliant properties, equating to 197 property owners. These properties are yet to respond to first or second notices by the city to require proper registration. According to Building Inspector Joe Scarbeary, the noncompliant properties can be in bad shape having major life-safety issues for tenants. The city is in agreement to more aggressively pursue these properties via administrative search warrants. City Engineer Jeremy Palm says 81% of properties are in some form of compliance with the city since the start of the program in 2019. The city has sent out the final round of inspection letters this week with the hope to have the last round completed by March.
STREATOR, IL
WSPY NEWS

One arrested and one ticketed in Oswego Township traffic stop

Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing

On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Drag queen show debate takes to stage at Sandwich City Council meeting

Only three of the eight people speaking in opposition to an upcoming drag queen show at the Sandwich Opera House were from Sandwich at Monday’s Sandwich City Council meeting. Instead other comments came from Plano and Yorkville residents, who cited religion, tax dollars usage, a national epidemic in rural...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Wisconsin man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

A Walworth, Wisconsin man was arrested by Kane County detectives earlier this week following a traffic stop on I-90 in Rutland Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell was pulled over for alleged speeding. Mitchell was taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon after police saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
WALWORTH, WI
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Election Outlook: Trailing in private polls, Lightfoot goes on the attack

CHICAGO — After attending a series of forums across the City this past weekend, mayoral hopefuls honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday as the overview of the race for Chicago’s top political office continued to take shape. For incumbent Lori Lightfoot, it’s crunch time. Trailing in private polling, Lightfoot is on the attack, accusing […]
CHICAGO, IL

