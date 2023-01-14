Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Eighteen state AGs voice support for New York gun-industry liability law
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 18 state attorneys general, all Democrats, on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief in support of New York's firearms industry accountability law. In the brief, the coalition led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asserts the law's legitimacy to protect residents public health,...
KHQ Right Now
3 grizzly bear cubs euthanized in Montana after avian influenza infection
HELENA, Mont. - Three grizzly bear cubs have been euthanized after testing positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in Montana this fall. According to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the three bears were seen in poor condition, showing signs of disorientation, partial blindness and other neurological issues.
Comments / 0