The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Former College Football Star Found Dead
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Alabama Crimson Tide News: The latest from T-Town
Alabama Crimson Tide fans are almost tunnel-vision focused on Nick Saban’s replacements for Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien. Decisions could be made any day, but with the Crimson Tide in full recruiting swing, Nick Saban might not see a need to accelerate the hiring pace. If so, it might be February before Alabama Football has two new Coordinators.
Auburn vs. LSU prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 18 (Lay the points with Auburn)
The battle of the Tigers will take place tonight when Auburn faces LSU in SEC basketball action. These two teams are trending in opposite directions. Auburn was won three straight games, while LSU has lost four straight games. So, which way should you bet on this game tonight?. Let’s dive...
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
Initial Hot Board for Alabama Defensive Coordinator: All Things CW
Nick Saban may not have to look very far to find a replacement for Pete Golding as the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Darius Miles murder charges, explained: What to know about Alabama basketball player arrested in shooting
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men being charged with capital murder after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. ET and claimed one victim: Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old woman from Birmingham. Miles, 21, was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis,...
Breaking: Alabama Player Charged With Murder On Sunday
An Alabama men's basketball player has reportedly been charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, a junior forward at Alabama, has been charged on Sunday evening. "Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday ...
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: New court documents released Tuesday morning stated that Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting. Miles and Davis are...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
