Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide News: The latest from T-Town

Alabama Crimson Tide fans are almost tunnel-vision focused on Nick Saban’s replacements for Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien. Decisions could be made any day, but with the Crimson Tide in full recruiting swing, Nick Saban might not see a need to accelerate the hiring pace. If so, it might be February before Alabama Football has two new Coordinators.
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Player Charged With Murder On Sunday

An Alabama men's basketball player has reportedly been charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, a junior forward at Alabama, has been charged on Sunday evening. "Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday ...
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
FanSided

