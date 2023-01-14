ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Breaks Silence Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Sudden Passing

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4D2h_0kEkSIoJ00
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away, Austin Butler released a statement about the death of Elvis Presley’s daughter.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Austin Butler revealed his heart is completely shattered for Lisa Marie Presley’s children and mother Priscilla over her tragic and unexpected loss. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light,” the Elvis star stated. “And will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s death comes just a few days after Butler won the Golden Globes’ Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Bay Luhrmann’s Elvis. During his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the Presley family for opening up their hearts, memories, and home to him. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla,” he said in his speech, “I love you forever.”

Tragedy once again hit the Presley family on Thursday (January 12th) when Lisa Marie was pronounced dead. She was found unresponsive in her home earlier in the day by her housekeeper. After being transported to a nearby Los Angeles hospital, Lisa Marie was put into an induced coma. It is believed that she suffered cardiac arrest.

Unfortunately, Lisa Marie Presley’s health quickly deteriorated. Priscilla officially confirmed that her daughter had died in the hospital. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla revealed. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Austin Butler Once Spoke About the Responsibility He Felt to the Presley Family in Capturing Elvis’ Story

During a June 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Austin Butler spoke about the responsibility he felt to the Presley family for capturing the music icon’s story for the big screen. “I can’t even put into words how much it means to me,” he stated. “Because I felt so much responsibility to them the entire time. That’s the thing that would shoot me out of bed in the morning every day [during production]. I had no idea how they were going to respond. I was fully ready for them maybe not to want to watch it or not to like it or anything.”

Austin Butler said he felt like he was in a dream to play Elvis and be with the Presley family. “They have been so warm and welcoming.”

Prior to Austin Butler winning his Golden Globe, Lisa Marie Presley spoke about the actor’s portrayal of her famous father. “I’m so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what Baz has done, Austin’s done,” she said. Presley also said she was so proud of the production. “I’m so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you.”

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support

On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Sends Emotional Message to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night (01/12) after suffering a cardiac arrest. Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter’s death. Over the next few hours, shockwaves of sadness and mourning spread across the world. Many celebs, including Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Nicolas Cage, came forward to offer sweet words about her. Earlier today, Dolly Parton took to social media to share her condolences with Priscilla.
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley was ‘never the same’ after son’s suicide in new home

Just three months after Lisa Marie Presley purchased a home in Calabasas, California, her son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life inside. A source told The Post that the only daughter of Elvis Presley was “never the same again” after that tragic day. “Her world really stopped in the last few years and she has tried everything to cope so that she could be there for the rest of her children,” the source said. Presley, who passed away on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest is survived by her twin daughters, Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and daughter, Riley Keough, 33....
CALABASAS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
CALABASAS, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

634K+
Followers
71K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy