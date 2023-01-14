Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster. That is what happens when you trade for a former MVP who is no longer playing at a high level that is also making $47.1 million this season.
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
Chris Ford, former Celtics player who made NBA’s first three-point basket, dies at 74
BOSTON — Chris Ford, a former Boston Celtics player and coach who is famously credited with knocking down the NBA’s first three-point basket, passed away Tuesday at the age of 74. In a statement, Ford’s family wrote, “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
The most important thing about Yankees first-rounder Spencer Jones’ pro debut
The New York Yankees, in the midst of a championship window, should not base their roster-building strategy around young players hopefully being ready to contribute two years down the line — at which point newer, younger players will have already replaced them in the dream pecking order. That said,...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Panthers are about to save Saints from making a massive mistake
The Carolina Panthers have their eyes set on their next head coach, and it is not Sean Payton. Credit to the Carolina Panthers by preventing the New Orleans Saints from making a GOB Bluth huge mistake. Although former Saints head coach Sean Payton is still a candidate for the Panthers...
3 Astros on the 40 man roster who won’t survive the season
These three members of the Houston Astros 40-man roster will be gone before the 2023 season is over. The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros will embark on a title defense this season with many familiar names and faces. Jose Abreu is the biggest addition while Justin Verlander is the most notable to leave.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0