Chicago, IL

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Jets latest OC interview could be stepping stone to land Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are interviewing an offensive coordinator candidate with a connection to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets have an important offseason ahead of them. They have a playoff-caliber roster built up, but they desperately need a quality quarterback. Zach Wilson hasn’t panned out in his two years with the team, and the team mutually moved on from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Perhaps the incoming offensive coordinator would provide a hint at who the Jets will bring in at quarterback this offseason?
