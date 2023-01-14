All 9 candidates to participate in Saturday's Women's Mayoral Forum
CHICAGO (CBS) – In the race for Chicago mayor, all nine candidates will go head-to-head on some of the most talked about issues Saturday afternoon.
They will meet at the Chicago Women's Mayoral Forum.
The candidates, including Lori Lightfoot, will discuss and debate a variety of topics including women's reproductive rights, racial justice, and health care.
It starts at 2 p.m. inside the Chicago Temple Building near Washington and Clark.
Tickets are free but you have to reserve a seat .
