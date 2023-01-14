Read full article on original website
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
WGME
Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
Look at This Amazing Storage Container Home From the Maine Cabin Masters
You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. The nationally popular Maine cabin building crew continue to amaze with their design and craftsmanship. One of their latest episodes is a perfect example of this. In Season 7, Episode 714, the Cabin Masters met the Barnett...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine
Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
WMTW
House plants & Winter: How Mainers can keep their plants healthy indoors
The winter months in Maine can be challenging for indoor plants, but researching each of your houseplants specific needs and ensuring that their environment is suitable will help to keep your plants healthy. Brett Johnson with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension joined Maine's Total Coverage to give you some...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
gearjunkie.com
Save the Delica Vans! Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On January 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
wabi.tv
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Young Mainer Breaks Guinness World Record With LEGOS
When I was younger my brother and I used to love playing with LEGOS. He loved them so much he shoved a yellow LEGO head up his nose and we had to go to the hospital to get it removed. The best part was when you looked up into his nose you saw a smiling face staring back at you.
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maine is a state known for its rugged coastline, picturesque lighthouses and delicious seafood. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty.
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
wagmtv.com
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 1.16.2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak on the web covers local, state and national news headlines pertaining to Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. The Newsbreak is anchored by WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham.
