FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service
Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
Pepco warns Maryland customers of potential outages as repairs are made to equipment damaged by November plane crash
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco issued a warning to Maryland customers about potential outages after starting repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November. On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines on an adjacent...
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
popville.com
Snipes coming to Columbia Heights
Thanks to Aman for sending: “Signage just went up for “Snipes” in what looks like the old Payless space.”. “From a German-based streetwear retailer to a globally recognized brand, SNIPES has grown its physical footprint to 450+ stores extending all over Europe since opening its first store in Essen in 1998.
Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023
Once an empty, huge blue building with bright yellow doors, the former Toys "R" Us store in Clinton, Maryland is finding new life as a gym. Investing in the economic development of the area, Onelife Fitness will open a 52,000-square-foot health facility at 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive in the summer of 2023. A Preview Center is now open for virtual tour experiences at the Landing at Woodyard shopping center.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Progressives float bill to let Montgomery, other counties hike taxes on top earners
A bill heralded by progressive lawmakers would allow Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Maryland to raise income taxes on high-earning residents by a half-percentage point to provide tax relief for low- and moderate-income families. The bill would increase the maximum allowable income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. “It’s...
WTOP
Anti-business or anti-sprawl? Prince George’s Co. council cancels long list of zoning laws
In recent years, residents in Prince George’s County have grown frustrated over the approval of certain development projects despite opposition from those who were most likely to be impacted. At a Prince George’s County council meeting Tuesday, however, it was developers and commercial property owners who complained to no...
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings
Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
With telehealth abortion, doctors have to learn to trust and empower patients
Like many pandemic-era remote workers, Robin Tucker starts her work day sitting on her sofa with a laptop, wearing soft pants and a T-shirt. But the Washington, DC-area nurse practitioner and midwife doesn't have a typical work-from-home job. She provides abortions over the Internet, a service that has only become available in the United States in the last few years.
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
NBC Washington
Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police
Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
