Money Train Spotted!

Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service

Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building

Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
popville.com

Snipes coming to Columbia Heights

Thanks to Aman for sending: “Signage just went up for “Snipes” in what looks like the old Payless space.”. “From a German-based streetwear retailer to a globally recognized brand, SNIPES has grown its physical footprint to 450+ stores extending all over Europe since opening its first store in Essen in 1998.
WASHINGTON, DC
RCNews

Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023

Once an empty, huge blue building with bright yellow doors, the former Toys "R" Us store in Clinton, Maryland is finding new life as a gym. Investing in the economic development of the area, Onelife Fitness will open a 52,000-square-foot health facility at 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive in the summer of 2023. A Preview Center is now open for virtual tour experiences at the Landing at Woodyard shopping center.
CLINTON, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
NBC Washington

Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Merriweather Post

Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings

Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime

When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police

Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
