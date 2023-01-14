Terry Jensen, on the right, (right) of Massena, was the randomly selected winner of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s trip raffle for a one-week stay at the Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Terry received her award from Auxiliary President Maria Macaulay. The fundraiser made over $6,000 which will be used towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Submitted Photo.

