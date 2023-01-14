Read full article on original website
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Bustle
Madonna’s Vanity Fair Cover Is Proving Rather Controversial
The Queen of Pop is back to reclaim her throne, and following a major world tour announcement, Madonna has been unveiled as the cover star of Vanity Fair’s first-ever Icon Issue. The multi-platinum-selling artist covers the Italian, French, and Spanish versions of the magazine to launch the annual “Icon Issue” initiative which aims to “transcend the boundaries of publishing” and become an “artistic project that includes an exhibition, a short movie, a collaboration between fashion, art and design, and an urban art performance.”
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Slams Brother Paedon as ‘Sexist, Transphobic’: Inside Their Feud
Brother and sister up in arms. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her brother Paedon Brown in a brutal video amid their feud. “He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years,” the TLC personality, 21, said in the clip, which was shared by an Instagram fan account on Tuesday, January 17. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.”
Emma Roberts Wears Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Sheer Dress at ‘Maybe I Do’ Screening
Emma Roberts brought a vibrant color to the screening of “Maybe I Do” in New York City on Tuesday. She arrived in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown from the brand’s summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her fiery red gown was billowy with lots of movement, a slight...
Bustle
20 Years Ago, J.Lo Was Supposed To Kiss Madonna With Britney At The VMAs
Madonna almost kissed a different pop star at the VMAs. On Jan. 16, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Madonna and Britney Spears’ infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance, confirming years of rumors. However, due to a previous obligation 20 years ago, she couldn’t make it happen, and Christina Aguilera was brought in instead.
Bustle
Phoebe Dynevor Is The Ultimate Bridgerton Belle In A Stunning Floral Gown
Trading Regency-era England for Ancient Greece, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor brought the florals to the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards on Jan. 15. Dynevor was in attendance to present the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk. The actor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix drama, wore a custom dress from her go-to French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Styled by Nicky Yates, the star paired the flowing look with subtle Charlotte Tilbury make-up, and wore her hair in a simple plait, with loose strands framing her face.
Bustle
Brendan Fraser Moves Fans With His Emotional Critics' Choice Awards Speech
Collecting yet another prestigious gong for his starring role in The Whale, Brendan Fraser was moved to tears as he gave an emotive acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards. The American-Canadian actor has been hotly tipped for several major awards following his leading part in the Darren Aronofsky film, including a decent amount of Oscars buzz. His award for Best Actor at the CAA, meanwhile, marks his first big prize this season after receiving a 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.
Bustle
Rihanna Shares Video Of Black Panther 2 Filmmakers’ First Reaction To “Lift Me Up”
Rihanna’s comeback is in full force. After taking six years away from music to focus on her fashion and beauty lines (which casually made her a billionaire), Rihanna took a baby step back onto the scene last year with a new song that was featured in the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track “Lift Me Up” plays over the film’s credits as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the first film and who passed away in 2020 from colon cancer.
Bustle
Shakira’s Record-Breaking New Song Takes Direct Aim At Her Ex Gerard Piqué
It’s been a while since pop has thrown up a good old fashioned break-up diss track, but with her new Bizarrap collaboration “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Shakira appears to be getting her musical revenge against her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, and his reported new partner Clara Chía Martí. Almost immediately, the song became a huge hit, enjoying the fastest ever rise on YouTube for a Spanish language song — and fits in plenty of barbed lines about their break-up.
