Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
Related
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Bleacher Report
Power Ranking All 6 MLB Divisions Entering 2023 Season
We are officially less than a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training. As much fun as the holiday season can be, this rivals it as "the most wonderful time of the year." Teams are mostly set and fans have a decent enough idea of where everyone...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Aroldis Chapman Linked to Padres, Royals amid Marlins Buzz
Seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman is generating buzz on the free-agent market. Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals have joined the Miami Marlins in expressing interest in the veteran closer. It's not a surprise the market has been slow to develop for Chapman since free...
Bleacher Report
MLB Execs: Shohei Ohtani Expected to Be Pursued by Mets, Giants in Free Agency
Amid this offseason's free-agent spending spree across Major League Baseball, several teams already have their eye on the biggest prize who will be available next year: Shohei Ohtani. Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, rival agents and executives cited the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants as the...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Royals 'Leaving the Possibility Open' for Zack Greinke Reunion
While getting the development of their young pitchers back on track is a priority for the Kansas City Royals, the team hasn't closed the door on one-time ace Zack Greinke. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday the Royals are "leaving the possibility open," but the right-hander "probably would need to accept a low base salary that could grow with incentives based on innings pitched."
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Expected to Return to Vikings in 2023; Contract Extension Possible
The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Darrell Bevell Declines Jets, Commanders OC Interview Requests
Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach is being selective with his interview process this offseason. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bevell has turned down requests to interview with both the New York Jets and Washington Commanders for their offensive coordinator positions. He added that Bevell...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Ran Carthon Hired by Titans as New General Manager
The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they've found their new general manager. ESPN's Dianna Russini first reported Tuesday that the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Haven't Started Talks on Contract Extension
Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career, Justin Jefferson is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Jefferson's camp have yet to have any formal negotiations. Speaking to reporters...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Trade Discussions 'Intensify' Ahead of Deadline
Three weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks could be coming to an end soon. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks' trade discussions involving Reddish have recently intensified. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams pursuing the 23-year-old.
Bleacher Report
Chris Ford, 1981 NBA Champion with Celtics, Dies at Age 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford, who won three NBA titles with the organization, died Tuesday. He was 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Potential 2023 Super Bowl LVII Matchup from Worst to First
We're down to the elite eight in the NFL playoffs, leaving us with 16 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Four potential rematches remain possibilities, including third Super Bowl meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. And of course, we could see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the 29th team ever to play in the game.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves Not Interested in D'Angelo Russell-Kyle Lowry Swap with Heat
There has been speculation about a trade involving Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry, but according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Minnesota "is not interested in that sort of swap." Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously reported the Heat have "registered interest" in Russell, but...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract
Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
Bleacher Report
Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
Bleacher Report
3 Weaknesses Giants Must Expose to Upset the Eagles in 2023 NFL Playoffs
The New York Giants have the benefit of playing a familiar foe in the NFL postseason for the second week in a row. Brian Daboll's team faces the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in an NFC East clash in the divisional round. The Giants saw the Eagles twice in...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Requested for Colts Interview amid Broncos Links
The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Quinn has also drawn interest from the Denver Broncos, who will interview him Friday. The Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the...
Comments / 0