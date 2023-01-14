Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford, who won three NBA titles with the organization, died Tuesday. He was 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

