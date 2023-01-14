ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' Win

The Los Angeles Clippers could have literally thrown the kitchen sink at Joel Embiid on Tuesday and he would have dunked it in their face. Embiid finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, spearheading a dominant offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-110 win over the Clippers. The Sixers shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Trade Discussions 'Intensify' Ahead of Deadline

Three weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks could be coming to an end soon. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks' trade discussions involving Reddish have recently intensified. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams pursuing the 23-year-old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Woj: Wizards' Bradley Beal to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Knicks

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is reportedly planning to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, which comes after Beal missed the last five games with a hamstring strain. Washington dropped four of the five games Beal missed, dropping to 18-26 on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Kyle Kuzma Trade Rumors: Wizards Have Received Interest from Multiple Teams for PF

The Washington Wizards have multiple pieces that could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but one player on the team is reportedly more coveted than others. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, the Wizards have "received interest from multiple teams" on potential trades involving power forward Kyle Kuzma.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Updated Grades For Every NBA Team's 3 Highest-Paid Players

Financial management is one of the most important parts of running a successful NBA franchise, with a team's return on investment in its players an accurate predictor of how well the season is going. With that being said, it's time to take an updated look at how every NBA team's...
Bleacher Report

Chris Ford, 1981 NBA Champion with Celtics, Dies at Age 74

Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford, who won three NBA titles with the organization, died Tuesday. He was 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Projections

The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving NBA teams more...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Spurs Want 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Jakob Poeltl Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but there has been a significant holdup in their pursuit of a deal. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, San Antonio's price tag for Poeltl is high, as the...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley

The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
