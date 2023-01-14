Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Dončić 'Strongly Indicated' He Wants Mavs Roster Upgraded
Having carried a heavy load already this season, Luka Dončić wants the Dallas Mavericks to be aggressive with their roster management. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dončić has "strongly indicated" he wants the team to upgrade ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Mark Cuban later denied...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rui Hachimura Trade Talks Started by Wizards; Multiple West Teams Linked
As he plays out the final season of his rookie contract, Rui Hachimura could be moved by the Washington Wizards ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, the Wizards have started trade talks involving Hachimura, and "several" Western Conference teams are interested.
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: 'Highlight Culture Has Absolutely Killed' Basketball
The internet has undoubtedly changed how sports are covered and consumed around the globe. Austin Rivers isn't feeling one particular aspect of that phenomenon. The Minnesota Timberwolves' veteran guard said on his podcast that he doesn't like the "highlight culture" that has been created at every level of basketball:. While...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat
The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.
Bleacher Report
1 Absurd Deal to Move John Collins, Myles Turner and Other Rumored NBA Trade Targets
With most of the restrictions on recently signed players lifted, the NBA is officially in its annual trade season. As is seemingly the case every year, that season has been ushered in by a wave of trade rumors. Russell Westbrook's name has been bandied about for months, and it remains...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' Win
The Los Angeles Clippers could have literally thrown the kitchen sink at Joel Embiid on Tuesday and he would have dunked it in their face. Embiid finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, spearheading a dominant offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-110 win over the Clippers. The Sixers shot...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Trade Discussions 'Intensify' Ahead of Deadline
Three weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks could be coming to an end soon. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks' trade discussions involving Reddish have recently intensified. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams pursuing the 23-year-old.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Wizards' Bradley Beal to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Knicks
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is reportedly planning to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news, which comes after Beal missed the last five games with a hamstring strain. Washington dropped four of the five games Beal missed, dropping to 18-26 on...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Trade Rumors: Wizards Have Received Interest from Multiple Teams for PF
The Washington Wizards have multiple pieces that could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but one player on the team is reportedly more coveted than others. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, the Wizards have "received interest from multiple teams" on potential trades involving power forward Kyle Kuzma.
Bleacher Report
Updated Grades For Every NBA Team's 3 Highest-Paid Players
Financial management is one of the most important parts of running a successful NBA franchise, with a team's return on investment in its players an accurate predictor of how well the season is going. With that being said, it's time to take an updated look at how every NBA team's...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner on Raptors' Radar Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are looking to make some additions ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the team appears to be targeting two of the league's most talented centers. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner are among the centers "on Toronto's radar,"...
Bleacher Report
Chris Ford, 1981 NBA Champion with Celtics, Dies at Age 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford, who won three NBA titles with the organization, died Tuesday. He was 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard. It could be difficult for the...
Bleacher Report
James Harden Says Current 76ers Team 'Is Definitely the Best Chance I've Had to Win'
The Philadelphia 76ers have hit their stride, going 16-4 since a mediocre 12-12 start to the season. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and star point guard James Harden is feeling optimistic that this current group of Sixers has real championship potential:. Tuesday's 120-110 win over...
Bleacher Report
Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Projections
The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving NBA teams more...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves Not Interested in D'Angelo Russell-Kyle Lowry Swap with Heat
There has been speculation about a trade involving Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry, but according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Minnesota "is not interested in that sort of swap." Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously reported the Heat have "registered interest" in Russell, but...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Spurs Want 2 1st-Round Draft Picks in Jakob Poeltl Trade
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but there has been a significant holdup in their pursuit of a deal. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, San Antonio's price tag for Poeltl is high, as the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: John Wall Dangled in Trade Offers for Frontcourt Depth at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly made veteran guard John Wall available in their pursuit of frontcourt depth. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clips are hoping to land "a more accomplished center" than Moses Brown to serve as the primary backup to starting center Ivica Zubac. The...
