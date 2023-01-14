ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

What happened to Mike Williams? Injured Chargers WR out vs. Jaguars after Brandon Staley's Week 18 controversy

By Dan Treacy
Sporting News
 4 days ago
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

How close James Proche came to catching Hail Mary TD pass at end of Ravens' wild-card loss to Bengals

The Ravens might have mismanaged the end of their final drive in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bengals, but James Proche nearly saved the day. Facing a fourth-and-20 from Cincinnati's 27 in the final seconds, Tyler Huntley did what he needed to do and aired it out. The pass was deflected by a leaping Mike Hilton in the end zone and fell behind a pack of defenders.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Sean Payton Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach's history with Jerry Jones resurfaces ahead of wild-card game

Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys defeating the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some deemed a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors -- which increased exponentially -- have fizzled.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline

49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Dallas sends Tom Brady, Tampa home with dominant wild-card win

10 months after the legendary quarterback came out of a brief retirement, the first sub-.500 season of his career ended with one final thud: A 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys. Both offenses looked shaky in the early minutes, but only one recovered. The Cowboys carved up Tampa's defense, putting together five touchdown drives behind a tremendous night from Dak Prescott.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Tom Brady goes in cleats high again with attempted trip of Malik Hooker during Buccaneers-Cowboys

Tom Brady has been called out for sliding cleats up on plays during his career. On Monday, he did it during a tackle attempt. As Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning a fumble in the wild-card clash against the Buccaneers, Brady could be seen at the end of the play sliding in with his cleats up as he tried to take down the ball carrier. The Buccaneers were flagged for unnecessary roughness, but the penalty was on center Ryan Jensen away from the play.
TAMPA, FL

