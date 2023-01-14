ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

First-place Denton fends off Argyle for 4th straight win, continues hot District 7-5A run

By Nolan Ruth
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOUPr_0kEkPH2D00

Led by a combined 30points from senior forwards Jordan Kamga and MJ Thomas, the Denton Broncos pulled away late to seal a 49-41 victory over the Argyle Eagles in a back-and-forth Friday night to maintain sole possession of first place in the District 7-5A standings

DENTON, Texas — Led by an 18-point performance from 6-foot-6 senior Jordan Kamga, the Denton Broncos (15-5, 5-0) took care of business Friday night against their District 7-5A opponent Argyle.

An 18-point, fourth-quarter surge pushed the Broncos past the Eagles for a 49-41 victory. McDonald's All-American nominee and 6-foot-7 senior forward MJ Thomas added 12 points in Denton's fourth straight district win.

The game started slow for both teams as it took nearly 3 minutes for the first point to be scored. After a second early foul for the Eagles, Thomas went to the line for Denton and connected on one of his two free throws. Thomas scored 12 points in the win, with six coming from the foul line.

Argyle got on the board immediately afterward thanks to sophomore Kash Polk who drove into the lane and sank a layup to make it 2-1 after the first 3 minutes of play.

The rest of the first quarter went back and forth before Kamga was fouled just before the end of the frame. He then made a free throw to give the Broncos a 10-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The Eagles jumped to take control in the second quarter and at one point found themselves on an 8-0 run with 2 minutes left in the half and a 22-18 lead. Denton was able to drain one more late shot to make the score 22-20.

The Broncos came out in complete control to start the second half, scoring quickly and often. However, the Argyle defense picked up its game again and they were able to hold Denton to just a one point lead.

Just before the quarter came to a close, Argyle sophomore guard Jett McCasland drilled a three-pointer to give the Eagles a 33-31 lead going into the fourth quarter. McCasland led the Argyle scoring, totaling 16-points.

Once the fourth quarter started, momentum shifted heavily towards the Broncos. Nearly every shot for Denton found the net, while Argyle struggled to score. The Broncos led 40-35 with just over 3 minutes left in the game.

The Eagles were able to score some points in the final minutes, but six fouls allowed Denton to score six more free points, and the Broncos won their fourth consecutive game and remained flawless in district.

Denton (15-5, 5-0) remains in sole possession of first place in the 7-5A district standings and will continue district play when the Broncos host the Richland Royals (14-5, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Denton.

The loss drops Argyle drops to 1-4 in district, despite an 18-7 overall record. The Eagles will try to bounce back against the Lake Dallas Falcons (4-15, 1-4) at the same time on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Argyle.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — DENTON 49, ARGYLE 41

All photos by Brian McLean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYWUZ_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDJYu_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGdHg_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mjF8_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HI2v_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dbKc_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKxwE_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2sYM_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBdnT_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3pKh_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syDTP_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYYEW_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeFbW_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033cWU_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfasB_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3jRQ_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2NsI_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4L6P_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r24mV_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrJ7u_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZ6L9_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4YuR_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04L2hW_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDVZw_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naY08_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYuom_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoOaZ_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZaCJ_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjBAC_0kEkPH2D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHUKC_0kEkPH2D00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

TCU Reports Show “Let Bygones be Bygones” Thrown Out Window in Kendal Briles’ Case

And just like that, Kendal Briles is in the news again. Before this past weekend, his most recent front-page headlines concerned his flirtation with Mississippi State for its offensive coordinator position. Just 10 days before the deadline to enter the transfer portal, he decided to remain a Hog and left the Bulldogs with a bunch of wasted time they’ll never get back.
FORT WORTH, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

No bull: Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.The second bull was eventually corralled and the freeway opened shortly before 5:00 p.m.Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
FRISCO, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy