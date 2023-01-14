First-place Denton fends off Argyle for 4th straight win, continues hot District 7-5A run

Led by a combined 30points from senior forwards Jordan Kamga and MJ Thomas, the Denton Broncos pulled away late to seal a 49-41 victory over the Argyle Eagles in a back-and-forth Friday night to maintain sole possession of first place in the District 7-5A standings

DENTON, Texas — Led by an 18-point performance from 6-foot-6 senior Jordan Kamga, the Denton Broncos (15-5, 5-0) took care of business Friday night against their District 7-5A opponent Argyle.

An 18-point, fourth-quarter surge pushed the Broncos past the Eagles for a 49-41 victory. McDonald's All-American nominee and 6-foot-7 senior forward MJ Thomas added 12 points in Denton's fourth straight district win.

The game started slow for both teams as it took nearly 3 minutes for the first point to be scored. After a second early foul for the Eagles, Thomas went to the line for Denton and connected on one of his two free throws. Thomas scored 12 points in the win, with six coming from the foul line.

Argyle got on the board immediately afterward thanks to sophomore Kash Polk who drove into the lane and sank a layup to make it 2-1 after the first 3 minutes of play.

The rest of the first quarter went back and forth before Kamga was fouled just before the end of the frame. He then made a free throw to give the Broncos a 10-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The Eagles jumped to take control in the second quarter and at one point found themselves on an 8-0 run with 2 minutes left in the half and a 22-18 lead. Denton was able to drain one more late shot to make the score 22-20.

The Broncos came out in complete control to start the second half, scoring quickly and often. However, the Argyle defense picked up its game again and they were able to hold Denton to just a one point lead.

Just before the quarter came to a close, Argyle sophomore guard Jett McCasland drilled a three-pointer to give the Eagles a 33-31 lead going into the fourth quarter. McCasland led the Argyle scoring, totaling 16-points.

Once the fourth quarter started, momentum shifted heavily towards the Broncos. Nearly every shot for Denton found the net, while Argyle struggled to score. The Broncos led 40-35 with just over 3 minutes left in the game.

The Eagles were able to score some points in the final minutes, but six fouls allowed Denton to score six more free points, and the Broncos won their fourth consecutive game and remained flawless in district.

Denton (15-5, 5-0) remains in sole possession of first place in the 7-5A district standings and will continue district play when the Broncos host the Richland Royals (14-5, 2-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Denton.

The loss drops Argyle drops to 1-4 in district, despite an 18-7 overall record. The Eagles will try to bounce back against the Lake Dallas Falcons (4-15, 1-4) at the same time on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Argyle.

