ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmP5L_0kEkP7IC00

Kerby Joseph recently appeared on "The Jim Rome Show".

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick.

Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football.

His ball-hawking abilities have translated to the next level. The young defensive back recorded four interceptions, two forced fumbles, eight passes defensed and 55 solo tackles in his debut NFL campaign.

More: Free Agents Lions Must Scout During NFL Super Wild Card Playoffs

Appearing on "The Jim Rome Show" Friday, Joseph shared a powerful story about his former college teammate Bobby Roundtree.

"When I heard my name called, it was kind of a special night for me. Not only because I got drafted that night, but the number 97. I just felt like it was something from God, like being up there with my family and stuff. Being selected with the 97th pick," Joseph explained. "I felt like my boy Bobby was watching over me. He looked out for me with that one right there. So, I always knew this journey was going to be great, because of the selection and everything. I just got to keep trusting in God's plan. Bobby Roundtree was my old teammate at Illinois, number 97."

Unfortunately, Roundtree was injured back in May of 2019, when he jumped into the water in Madeira Beach, Fla., near John’s Pass. According to the Chicago Sun-Times , the water was far too shallow, and the jump paralyzed Roundtree, immediately ending his football career.

"Bobby, he was like the life of the team, man," Joseph shared with Rome. "When I first got there, all I could do, all I could do was be amazed. He was such a great teammate, such a great person and stuff like that. But, an incident happened which caused him to be, the incident happened caused him to be paralyzed. And, he was just, he wasn't devastated from it. He was still positive. He was still that that same guy in the locker room, outside the locker room. And, he just kept showing his love out to the community.

"He started a foundation, 7 Strong. Just doing things for the community. That just motivated me to keep going. But, he lost his life. And, I'm just so forever grateful for the times we shared and the memories we shared."

Gifts from Aaron Rodgers

During his rookie season, Joseph was able to intercept the Packers' franchise quarterback three times.

While he would have liked to have shared a chat with the future Hall of Famer, the young defensive back is grateful he found early success against him.

"Growing up I used to watch Aaron Rodgers all the time, so it's just as amazing to play against him, you know? And, those gifts he threw me, I'm just very thankful for those," Joseph commented.

Playing for Dan Campbell

Like many players on the roster have expressed over the past 24 months, Joseph identified with his head coach, and found himself energized by Dan Campbell's speeches.

"I feel like, yeah, like he just makes me want to run through a wall. Like, to be honest, I feel like he's such a player's coach," Joseph said. "I know he feels like how we feel. I know he's been through the same things we've been through. So, I feel like we share that same love, that same passion for the game."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
WGAU

Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys

The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates rehab work for Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson

Mike Woodson is still without a couple of key pieces for Indiana. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he expects them to return any time soon. Xavier Johnson was injured in the loss to Kansas and has not been back since. Meanwhile, Race Thompson was injured during a loss to Iowa and is also sidelined.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy