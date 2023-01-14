Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
Related
wogx.com
'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors
A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
wogx.com
'Break the Glass Challenge' kicks off Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
LAKE NONA, Fla. - At this week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona, the celebrities don't play directly against LPGA players in the tournament rounds. However, on Tuesday, they mixed it up a little bit, for a "Break the Glass" competition – celebs versus the LPGA Tour players.
wogx.com
Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando
Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. But even still, he says a driver mowed him down as he ran across the street.
wogx.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Kissimmee on Arisha Drive
One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Gany Djurabayev was arrested on Tuesday in the shooting death of Bekzod Nishonboev.
wogx.com
Central Florida music teacher receives Manilow Music Project award from iconic singer
The legendary Barry Manilow was in Orlando on Tuesday night, performing at the Amway Center and giving an award to a local teacher. The music icon sings about a miracle on stage, and off-stage he has created one right here in Central Florida. Lake Howell High music teacher Jose Eslava was the winner of the Manilow Music Project, receiving $5,000 for himself and $5,000 for a school instrument.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the upper 70s this afternoon. The only concern today is the HIGH RISK of rip currents at ALL Central Florida...
wogx.com
Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
wogx.com
Florida farm sees massive demand as egg prices skyrocket
The huge increase in the price of eggs at the grocery store -- and limited supply -- has put the focus on local farms, which have also seen an increase in demand. Tiffany Eddy and her family own Hartwood Homestead, a small farm in Winter Garden, where they sell eggs. ""We had a lot of people just showing up and a lot of people wanting more than we had," said Eddy. "I’ve had people complain about the price of eggs before saying $5 is too much and they could get it cheaper at the grocery today. Now, no one says that anymore," she said.
wogx.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: A few cold nights before warming trend in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 44 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees. Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the week, temperatures will begin to warm up by mid-week. BEACHES: Another cool day at the beach on Tuesday with highs warming to near 70 at the warmest....
wogx.com
Universal Orlando 2023 Mardi Gras concert lineup: Here's who's performing and when
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's almost time for Universal Orlando Resort's yearly Mardi Gras celebration – and the concert lineup just dropped. This year's celebration will feature concerts from the Goo Goo Dolls, Sean Paul, 3 Doors Down, and country singer Maren Morris. Patti LaBelle, TikTok star JVKE, Willow Smith,...
wogx.com
Surveillance video: Masked suspects steal jewelry, electronics in Sanford pawn shop burglary
The Sanford Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for stealing electronics and jewelry from the Value Pawn & Jewelry shop on S. French Avenue on Dec. 13. If you recognize anyone in the video, you're asked to call the police department.
Comments / 0