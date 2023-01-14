ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

wogx.com

'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors

A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando

Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. But even still, he says a driver mowed him down as he ran across the street.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Central Florida music teacher receives Manilow Music Project award from iconic singer

The legendary Barry Manilow was in Orlando on Tuesday night, performing at the Amway Center and giving an award to a local teacher. The music icon sings about a miracle on stage, and off-stage he has created one right here in Central Florida. Lake Howell High music teacher Jose Eslava was the winner of the Manilow Music Project, receiving $5,000 for himself and $5,000 for a school instrument.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say

A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
SANFORD, FL
wogx.com

Florida farm sees massive demand as egg prices skyrocket

The huge increase in the price of eggs at the grocery store -- and limited supply -- has put the focus on local farms, which have also seen an increase in demand. Tiffany Eddy and her family own Hartwood Homestead, a small farm in Winter Garden, where they sell eggs. ""We had a lot of people just showing up and a lot of people wanting more than we had," said Eddy. "I’ve had people complain about the price of eggs before saying $5 is too much and they could get it cheaper at the grocery today. Now, no one says that anymore," she said.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL

