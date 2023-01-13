ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 6

AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago

Tip number one stay in victimhood, do you not work your job for over six months take month off to go get another one don’t overdo it are you lose your healthcare and your food stamps benefit along with the amount you pay for your housing will go up

Reply(1)
4
Related
MyArkLaMiss

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas is three days away, and SNAP recipients are getting some good news before the big day. The federal government has approved sending out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Blogging Big Blue

What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?

The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
ILLINOIS STATE
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
R.A. Heim

You should have received up to $400 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
msn.com

USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately

Slide 1 of 5: Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy