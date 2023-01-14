Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the upper 70s this afternoon. The only concern today is the HIGH RISK of rip currents at ALL Central Florida...
Weather Forecast: January 18, 2023
Another great day for the weather with highs reaching the 70s. Beware of a high rip current risk at all Central Florida beaches. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at the forecast.
Orlando Weather Forecast: A few cold nights before warming trend in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 44 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees. Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the week, temperatures will begin to warm up by mid-week. BEACHES: Another cool day at the beach on Tuesday with highs warming to near 70 at the warmest....
Frigid Saturday night ahead, with many areas expecting frost
ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 p.m. update:. Some spots in Marion County have already dropped into the 30s. As Saturday night goes on, it will get even colder. Many neighborhoods outside of Orlando and inland from the beaches will freeze by morning and frost is likely. Residents have one more...
Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
Central Florida will get hit with below freezing temperatures on Sunday. Frost is likely, but how about snow? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has your forecast.
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
Overlook 2 at Hamlin home tops Horizon West sales from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8
A home in Overlook 2 at Hamlin topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8. The home at 15138 Shonan Gold Drive, Winter Garden, sold Jan. 4, for $2,100,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, five baths, two half-baths and 5,551 square feet of living area. Days on market: 40.
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida? New location proposed in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
