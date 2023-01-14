ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

101.5 WPDH

Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Village Voice

Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know

There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’

The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
WilliamSal

"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"

New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City

There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to music video shoot

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way to a music video shoot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police sources. Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to …. Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting

NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
