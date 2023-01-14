Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Village Voice
Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know
There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’
The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
What Unique Animals Live in New York’s Largest Forest?
New York may be synonymous with New York City to outsiders, but real New Yorkers know there's a lot more to the empire state, including some unique wildlife in our largest forest. According to a story for AZ Animal written by Abdulmumin Akinde, the state of New York being equated...
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley
A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
This New York Townhouse Isn’t Real – Can You Guess Its Secret?
There are so many beautiful and iconic townhouses across New York State. It’s one of the state’s most immediately recognizable architectural touchstones. But what if you noticed a brownstone that didn’t look quite right upon closer inspection?. You notice the totally blacked out windows. Instead of decorated...
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
Madison Square Park welcomes a gleaming golden giant by an artist known for miniatures
"Witness," part of an installation by the celebrated Pakistani-American artist Shahzia Sikander, was installed last week in Madison Square Park. "Havah...to breathe, air, life," comprising two large-scale sculptures, an augmented-reality experience and an animated video, is Sikander's first large scale sculptural installation. [ more › ]
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City
There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
pix11.com
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to music video shoot
Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way to a music video shoot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police sources. Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to …. Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
