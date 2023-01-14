Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Soars to $21,500 On “Hated Rally,” Is There Fuel To Keep Rising?
The Bitcoin rally continues as the cryptocurrency smashes all resistance levels and seems ready to reclaim more ground. The number one crypto by market capitalization has seen a double-digit gain over the previous week leading the top performers in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $21,400 with...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miners could be dumping right now, a sign that could provide an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners may be putting selling pressure on the market currently. The relevant indicator here is the “Miners’ Position Index” (MPI), which measures the ratio between the miner outflows and the 365-day moving average of the same.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Ribbons Trigger Buy Signal, Has Miner Capitulation Concluded?
The collapse of FTX triggered a historic event for the Bitcoin market. In late November, the hash ribbons indicator signaled the beginning of a second wave of Bitcoin miner capitulation within one cycle. As NewsBTC reported, the hash rate dropped dramatically while some of the largest miners reported bankruptcy and dumped their BTC holdings on the market.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin 25% Climb Signals Recovery In Crypto Market – Will BTC Soar Higher This Week?
After a strong week for bitcoin (BTC) and many other leading cryptocurrencies, traders are now on the lookout for indicators of what could spark the next bull run. After being battered by losses for the majority of 2022, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise in 2023, leading to predictions that the so-called crypto winter has thawed.
NEWSBTC
What Matters In Crypto This Week: Will Bitcoin Keep Pumping?
Even though the next FOMC meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve is still more than two weeks away, there are significant macroeconomic as well as crypto and Bitcoin-intrinsic events this week that investors should keep an eye on. As in previous weeks and months, it is very likely that the macro environments will steer the sentiment in the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Algorand TVL Hits $177 Million As Altcoin Rally Continues – Can ALGO Sustain This Push?
Algorand is one of the fastest growing crypto in terms of gains. According to CoinGecko, the token has appreciated by 30% in the last two weeks. With the broader crypto market rallying as Bitcoin breaks its crucial $21,000 resistance, ALGO is set to gain more in the next few days.
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptos to Keep an Eye On in 2023: Algorand (ALGO), Litecoin (LTC), Flasko (FLSK)
Not all cryptocurrencies were made equal. Some cryptocurrencies were developed to solve real-world problems, while others were made exclusively for speculation. It’s not hard to tell which ones have the potential to grow exponentially and which ones may very well fall by the wayside. Flasko is one of those with serious long-term growth and profit potential – perhaps more so than Algorand (ALGO) or Litecoin (LTC) in 2023. Here’s why.
NEWSBTC
Why A Morning Star Reversal Could Awaken A Monster Bitcoin Rally
Bitcoin price is already turning heads after reclaiming $20,000 per coin, but if the current monthly candle closes on BTCUSD price charts, the top cryptocurrency will satisfy the conditions of a morning star reversal pattern. The last time the signal occurred at the bottom of a major downtrend, Bitcoin began...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin On Exchanges Drop By 44%, Could This Fuel More BTC Rally?
The amount of bitcoin (BTC) being held on exchanges has been on a steady decline since the bear market began in 2022, but the rate at which investors were pulling their cryptocurrencies off exchanges has accelerated in the last couple of months. This has resulted in one of the sharpest drops in the percent of BTC supply left on centralized exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum-Based Frax Finance (FXS) Is Up 64%, Is There Still Opportunity?
In the last seven days, the Ethereum-based project Frax Finance is the second biggest winner within the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. With a price increase of 64%, the FXS token is only behind Decentraland (MANA), which has surged 76% within the same period. With the massive pump, Frax...
NEWSBTC
Cronos (CRO) Prints Over 9% Gains In A Day While Market Sees Correction
As crypto assets recover from the 2022 crypto winter, Cronos (CRO) has recorded massive gains in 24 hours. Cronos’ trading volume has spiked by 301.28%, showing that the coin has attracted more trading activity. Generally, the crypto market has seen a slight price increase. Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency,...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why $22,400 Could Be The Next Major Level To Break For Bitcoin
As Bitcoin continues its strong rally, $22,400 could be the level to watch next, if this on-chain metric is anything to go by. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Realized Price Is Currently Around $22,400. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC broke through all three realized prices of the market...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot: Why Recent On-Chain Feats Could Trigger Strong Investor Sentiment
Polkadot has been riding the crypto wave since the start of the broader market rally. According to CoinGecko, the biggest gainers in the entire space are altcoins. Polkadot (DOT) is among them. Although the token has been finding gains in the past two weeks, DOT has been down almost 3%...
NEWSBTC
FTX’s FTT Token Spikes 43%, A Revival In The Works?
Amid a bull run, mini or not, literally, anything can pump in the crypto market, even a token such as FTX’s FTT Token. After the tragic fall of the exchange, everything about the exchange crashed, including its reputation. However, after a while, it seems as though a piece of the exchange is trying to stage a revival.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Predicted To Rally Over 6000% During The Presale
Ethereum (ETH) has been a solid long-term investment for many in the cryptocurrency market. With its steady growth in price over the past few months, experts predict that it will continue to see positive price increases in the future. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also gaining attention as a decentralized investment...
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Shiba Inu As Price Remains Stuck Below $0.000011?
Shiba Inu has substantially recovered over the last week; it surged over 20% in the same timeframe. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has appreciated by 2.9%, but despite the rise in value, the coin has remained stuck below the $0.000011 mark. The coin broke above its stern resistance mark...
The global rally in stocks that's kicked off 2023 may prove to be 'head fake' as it's too soon to assume inflation is receding, says UBS
The stock-market rally at the start of 2023 faces risks from still-elevated inflation, UBS Global Wealth Management said. Central bankers are monitoring core prices, which rose in the euro area and the US in December. Key stock gauges in the US, Europe, and China have risen, including a 10% jump...
NEWSBTC
DeFi Begins Recovery As TVL Exceeds $45 Billion
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has always been the most evolving sector in the Web3 space. With new innovations and protocols popping up in the DeFi industry, the ecosystem total value locked (TVL) continued to increase until the bear market stepped in. The bear cycle caused a lot of downturns in many...
NEWSBTC
XRP Bulls Aim For $1 As Crypto Advances With 12% Weekly Pump
XRP is currently at $0.3899 which is the result of recent positive external developments. According to CoinGecko, the native token of Ripple moved upwards by 12% in the weekly and the bi-weekly time frame. Positive news brewed up in the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit that...
Comments / 0