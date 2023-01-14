Read full article on original website
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog BowlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
One injured after crash in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a motor vehicle crash on Monday. According to firefighters, the incident happened at Thomas Terrace. "13-04 was already on scene and advised the car was on its roof in the roadway with heavy damage with the driver out of the vehicle," firefighters said.
WDBJ7.com
Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
wfxrtv.com
Kitchen fire causes $10K in damages in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says a kitchen fire on Mountain Avenue SW. caused about $10,000 in damages on Monday, Jan. 16. Firefighters say they were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue SW. Crews say when they got to the home the fire was already out.
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
wfxrtv.com
Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
WSET
Four juveniles hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County: Deputies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Deputies said there was a crash that left four juveniles seriously injured on Monday. Shortly prior to 4:00 p.m. on Monday there was a vehicle crash on Rt. 460/ Roanoke Road at the intersection of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. Multiple fire and...
wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Route 58
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet S10 died Monday after swerving and crashing into the back of a truck that had stopped in an eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a fallen tree. According to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office, a trooper responded around 8:30...
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
WSET
Roanoke firefighters stress important safety tip to keep everyone safer in a house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke FireEMS Department stresses the importance of keeping everyone safer if a possible house fire would happen. Firefighters said the difference between the side of the door facing the hallway, and the side facing the bedroom, is incredible. "Closing your bedroom door at night is...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County teen with autism reported missing
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell has been missing since 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. Campbell is a Black male who stands 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and...
WSET
22-year-old dies in Halifax County crash: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Halifax County on Monday. At 8:30 a.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) Trooper H.J. Buzzetta responded to a two-vehicle crash in Halifax County. The crash occurred on Philpott Road/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Road/Route 119, VSP said. According...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 608 in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: An Appomattox Co. crash has closed Route 608 Sunday night. The crash was near Vermillion Rd; Rt. 657N/S, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing Martinsville teen located, found safe, according to police
Update: Wednesday, 8:25 a.m. Vincent Gravely has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Vincent Gravely was last seen in Martinsville on Sunday. He was last seen wearing...
WSET
Man found injured, lying on Roanoke sidewalk after shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One man is injured following a shooting in the Star City on Sunday evening. Roanoke Police said they were called to the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE at 6:20 p.m. for a report of a person who was shot. Responding officers found a man...
