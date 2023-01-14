ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

One injured after crash in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a motor vehicle crash on Monday. According to firefighters, the incident happened at Thomas Terrace. "13-04 was already on scene and advised the car was on its roof in the roadway with heavy damage with the driver out of the vehicle," firefighters said.
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Kitchen fire causes $10K in damages in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says a kitchen fire on Mountain Avenue SW. caused about $10,000 in damages on Monday, Jan. 16. Firefighters say they were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue SW. Crews say when they got to the home the fire was already out.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emotions were high during a press conference about an unsolved hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Aaron Collins dead. State Police say the crash happened on Route 460 just west of Route 811 around 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021. Troopers say Collins was hit by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 BMW.
BEDFORD, VA
The News-Gazette

County Woman Dies Following House Fire

A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Jan 15) at 5:59 p.m. on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road in Botetourt County. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road and slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, when it was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north. The driver of the Harley Davidson, Mark Lee Braford, 63, of Natural Bridge Station, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 63-year-old man passed away after a crash on Frontage Road Sunday evening, according to officials. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road when...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Route 58

HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet S10 died Monday after swerving and crashing into the back of a truck that had stopped in an eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a fallen tree. According to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office, a trooper responded around 8:30...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash closed 460 in both directions and caused delays Monday afternoon. The crash was near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County teen with autism reported missing

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell has been missing since 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. Campbell is a Black male who stands 5′4″ and weighs 105 pounds, with brown hair and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

22-year-old dies in Halifax County crash: VSP

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Halifax County on Monday. At 8:30 a.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) Trooper H.J. Buzzetta responded to a two-vehicle crash in Halifax County. The crash occurred on Philpott Road/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Road/Route 119, VSP said. According...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
ROANOKE, VA

