Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
May 1st trial date set for Renville County murder suspect
(Olivia MN-) A trail date of May 1st has been set for 38-year-old Houston Morris of Olivia. Morris is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the March 24th stabbing death of 13-year-old Isaac Hoff of Bird Island. A pre-trial hearing takes place April 10th in Renville County District Court.
willmarradio.com
Olivia murder suspect has court date Tuesday
(Olivia MN-) A scheduling conference takes place Tuesday for Renville County murder suspect Houston Morris. In November, a Renville County judge ruled on testimony issues prior to the murder trial of Morris, 38 of Olivia, who is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing 13-year-old Isaac Hoff of Bird Island to death and trying to kill the boy's mother March 24th. Court records say the boy tried to defend his mother while she was being beaten by Morris and was fatally stabbed in the chest during the attack.
740thefan.com
Minnesota woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug case
JACKSON, Minn. – A woman from Lakefield in southwest Minnesota is charged with third-degree murder in connection with a drug overdose last January. Jackson County prosecutors said Olivia Saddler, 35, sold Oxycodone pills that caused the death of a convenience store employee. The victim was found not breathing and died in the hospital.
KNOX News Radio
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
willmarradio.com
Virtual Career Fair Wednesday for Kandiyohi, Renville and Redwood County
(Willmar MN-) The West Central Minnesota Virtual Career Fair takes place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kelsey Olson with The Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission says it all takes place on your computer or phone, and says this type of digital event is beneficial to both job seekers and employers...
marshallradio.net
Tracy Man Injured After Truck Loses Control and Rolls
REVERE — A Tracy man was injured after his vehicle lost control and rolled on Highway 14 in Redwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:21 Tuesday evening, a 1999 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Fairview Avenue, the pickup lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
kduz.com
One Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Hutchinson was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Monday evening north of Winthrop. The State Patrol says Aileen Rodriguez was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Rodriguez was was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when the vehicle left...
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
marshallradio.net
Semi-Truck Driver Injured After Truck Jackknifed on Interstate 90
ADRIAN — A semi-truck driver was injured after his truck jackknifed on I-90 east of Adrian Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:15 Saturday afternoon, a 2023 Freightliner Semi was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County when it left the roadway and jackknifed.
KEYC
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
willmarradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:36AM CST until January 17 at 6:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mix of snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Lac Qui Parle, Chippewa, Swift,
Comments / 0