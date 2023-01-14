ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - New tractors, combines, and other equipment takes center stage at the Expo Center, and thousands of people are ready to see some action. “It’s a great opportunity to just show people what we’re actually doing,” Jerry Fischer, Territory Manager, said. “All the new technology, just talk to people and be able to get their, their reactions to things and answer questions about things they’ve looked at, saw on the internet, things like that. They come out here and find out what’s, what things are really like when you can touch it and see it.”

