FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rony's: Kewanee's family-owned restaurant you could be missing out onSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
What will the Hog Days 2023 tagline be?Susan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee manSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY: In effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for accumulating snow, freezing precipitation north
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A large storm winter system passing through the region will initially produce some light rain this afternoon and evening, followed by a rain/snow mix changing to all snow during the overnight hours into early Thursday. This will mainly affect areas along and north of Interstate 80. Areas of freezing rain and sleet will also be a component of this storm, creating a light glaze of ice and making for some slippery roads and visibility issues, both for the evening and the morning commute.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: The Spas At Orion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy Anderson, Director of The Spas At Orion and Heather Tucker, esthetician and nail technician, discuss the services that the spa provides and how these self-care services can have many additional health benefits. The Spas At Orion Information:. Location- 3940 Elmore Ave. Website- www.thespasatorion.com. Phone- 563-600-7727.
KWQC
Country Morning Coffee Cafe’ and Roasting Shop
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Morning Coffee has been producing fresh-roasted coffee and handcrafted artisan coffee for over 18 years. August Wolfe, who runs the Country Morning Coffee Cafe’, talks about the coffee company’s history, retail products (available all over the region), and the cafe location at 205 West 1st Street, Kewanee.
KWQC
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will return to the Vibrant Arena this week to host the Storm’s first ever School Day Game. Thursday the Storm will faceoff against the Peoria Rivermen on home ice as the Storm hosts its first ever School Day Game, stated a media release from the Storm. Over 3,000 students from across the QCA will be bussed over to the Vibrant Arena, 1202 River Drive, to cheer on the Strom at 10:30 a.m.
KWQC
Real Estate Update: Navigate Realty Discusses Home Inspections and More
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justin Landwehr from Navigate Realty discusses the current condition of the real estate market in the QCA, what to look forward to this spring, and a checklist that sellers should keep in mind. Navigate Realty Information:. Address: 1225 East River Drive, Suite 212. Phone: 563-363-3100. Website: https://www.navigateqc.com/
KWQC
Siren Shop Reuse Art Supply Store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Sallows introduces details about Siren Ship’s mission and the recently-opened, new Village of East Davenport location at 1019 Mound Street, Suite 202 and 203. For more information about the reuse art supply store serving teachers and students, visit https://muralsoup.com/ or call 309-781-2891. To contact via...
KWQC
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
KWQC
QCA girls earn shooting medals
St. Ambrose freshman Ignacio Dacunda, known as Nacho, grew up more than 5,000 miles away from Davenport, Iowa, in Argentina. Rain, snow, freezing rain, a wintry mix of all three--they're all a part of our forecast for Wednesday. Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart. Updated: 15 hours ago. Muscatine...
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
KWQC
Dating tips from a modern matchmaker
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Laura Jacobs is a matchmaker and modern dating coach, and has a reputation for giving practical tips and no-nonsense advice. Visit Laura Jacobs’ website at www.moderndatingcoach.com or email her at Laura@Moderndatingcoach.com.
KWQC
Eastern Iowa Baking Company
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC)--Learn more about the pastries and high-quality sweet treats made at Eastern Iowa Baking Company, 300 North 2nd Street, Eldridge. Phill Groh of Eastern Iowa Baking Company is the guest featuring some of the delectable items you can find at the old-fashioned type of bakery. For more information,...
KWQC
The Quad City Farm Show is back at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - New tractors, combines, and other equipment takes center stage at the Expo Center, and thousands of people are ready to see some action. “It’s a great opportunity to just show people what we’re actually doing,” Jerry Fischer, Territory Manager, said. “All the new technology, just talk to people and be able to get their, their reactions to things and answer questions about things they’ve looked at, saw on the internet, things like that. They come out here and find out what’s, what things are really like when you can touch it and see it.”
KWQC
‘Teacher of the Week’: B100 shares how you can make a nomination
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s no secret that there’s some pretty amazing teachers across the QCA and TV6′s Morgan Ottier talked with one local radio station about how their program is shining a spotlight on teachers across the QCA viewing area. Connor Kenny and Sarah Stringer from...
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KWQC
Moline Police investigating single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman Tuesday afternoon
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one woman, sending her to the hospital with life threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, after the vehicle crashed into a nearby building. At approximately 2:24 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Long-Term Care Insurance
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - President Brian Nauman, The Advisory Group and Gwen Tombergs, owner at Start Living QC discuss long-term care insurance, what it is, why it’s important and available options to make a plan. The Advisory Group, Inc. Information:. Address: 2210 East 52 Street. Phone: 563-388-4767. Website: https://www.planmember.com/theadvisorygroup/
KWQC
Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
KWQC
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
