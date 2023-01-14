ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

December Crime Afflicts North Dallas

Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW

The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes

Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
DALLAS, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted

"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Dallas Observer

The Bill of Rights Applies Even If You Are Poor

Hannah Lebovits, an assistant professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington, researches housing and homelessness through the lens of social equity and sustainability. She is one of the plaintiffs in the civil rights lawsuit against the city of Dallas challenging its new median ordinance. She submitted...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple

Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

The Sands of Time

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Southern Oaks

The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Original Juneteenth Museum Burns Down

An evening fire destroyed a one-story house in Fort Worth that had previously housed the very first Juneteenth museum for nearly two decades. The museum used to be run by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee, who has been dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”. “I hate that it burned...
FORT WORTH, TX

