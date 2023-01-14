Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas councilman hires private company to help residents with overflowing trash bins
DALLAS - Six weeks after the city of Dallas changed its trash pickup routes, garbage cans are still overflowing for some residents. One city council member decided to take matters into his own hands and hired a private company to help pick up the city's slack. Trash pickup delays are...
dallasexpress.com
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
dallasexpress.com
Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW
The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes
Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
WFAA
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted
"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Dallas Observer
The Bill of Rights Applies Even If You Are Poor
Hannah Lebovits, an assistant professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington, researches housing and homelessness through the lens of social equity and sustainability. She is one of the plaintiffs in the civil rights lawsuit against the city of Dallas challenging its new median ordinance. She submitted...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airbnb Launches Investigation After Dallas Host Denies LGBTQ Couple
Airbnb is investigating a Dallas-based host after a prospective guest said he was denied from booking due to his sexual orientation. "Love trying to book a [Airbnb] with my bf in Dallas and having this be the response to our booking," Curtis Kimberlin Jr. posted on Twitter. Accompanying the tweet...
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Southern Oaks
The age of the juvenile that died in this shooting investigation was 11-years-old. The age of the juvenile charged with his murder is 14-years-old. She is currently in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The weapon was also recovered during the course of the investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation.
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
dallasexpress.com
Original Juneteenth Museum Burns Down
An evening fire destroyed a one-story house in Fort Worth that had previously housed the very first Juneteenth museum for nearly two decades. The museum used to be run by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Opal Lee, who has been dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”. “I hate that it burned...
